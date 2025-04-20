Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 21 to 25, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered in November 1965 and was created by Betty and Ted Corday. The show has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards and focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days of Our Lives revolves around themes of romance, business rivalries, scandals, and family feuds.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming weeks' episodes of Days of Our Lives from April 21, 2025, to April 25, 2025, reveal that Salem will have many dramatic moments to come. JJ Deveraux will try to make amends for how he treated Gabi Hernandez, Rafe Hernandez will regret the hasty decision he made with Sami, and Tate Black will give a prom invite to Sophia Choi.

3 major developments to expect on Days of Our Lives from April 21, 2025, to April 25, 2025

1) JJ Deveraux tries to make amends

In the coming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, JJ Deveraux will realize that he had made a mistake in judging and accusing Gabi Hernandez of being the one who had shot EJ DiMera. He had accused her only based on his suspicions and without any solid proof that she was guilty. Spoilers reveal that he will feel terrible about how harshly he had treated her at the Salem Police Department and question her.

Gabi Hernandez had been shocked and hurt by JJ's behavior and had asked him to only contact her through her lawyer. JJ will focus on trying to make amends and win Gabi back in the coming episodes of the show.

2) Rafe Hernandez regrets his hasty decision to be intimate with Sami

Recently, on the Days of Our Lives, Rafe Hernandez had also been one to jump to conclusions without any solid proof. He had seen Jada Hunter's blouse on Shawn Brady's sofa and had assumed that his former partner was still spending time intimately with Shawn. As a result, he ended up making the hasty decision to get intimate with Sami Brady, who had recently come back to Salem.

In the coming episodes of the show, Rafe Hernandez will realize his grave mistake and apologize to Jada Hunter, but she would ask him for space and express that she does not wish to converse with him. Spoilers reveal that Rafe will try to mitigate Jada's anger and try to seek her out so that he can explain himself to her.

Jada will try to get support from Shawn during this trying time, and their bond will be strengthened.

3) Tate gives Sophia a prom invite

In the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives, Tate Black will deliver a prom invitation to Sophia Choi in Salem and will become the talk of the town. Sophia will express her happiness to him while she deals with her falling deeply in love with Tate.

Meanwhile, Holly Jonas, despite being the one who had broken up with Tate, will end up feeling jealous after finding out that he had asked Sophia to be his prom date. Doug Williams III will offer emotional support to Holly and divert her attention to their budding relationship instead.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

