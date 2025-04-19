Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from April 21 to 25, 2025

In the upcoming week of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, EJ finally wakes up, Xander pushes for answers, and Belle makes a touching promise to Philip. Susan shows up with possible news, and Kristen starts to feel like something’s wrong.

Elsewhere, Chad wonders if he’s ready to fall in love again, and Cat’s time with Thomas and Charlotte causes some tension. Shawn gets important news about Bo, and JJ still hopes he and Gabi can reunite.

Last week on Days of Our Lives, JJ questioned Gabi about EJ’s shooting, and her story didn’t add up. Gabi hired Melinda as her lawyer, not knowing that her gun, linked to the crime, had just found. Melinda almost got arrested. Meanwhile, Xander was furious at Philip for lying and felt completely betrayed.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 21 to 25, 2025

Monday, April 21: A promise renewed

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Belle and Philip share a surprising moment and promise to be there for each other as friends, or maybe something more.

EJ gets a visit from his quirky mom, Susan, who might spill something important about the night he was shot. Meanwhile, Xander confronts Stephanie and Alex, demanding the truth, and Kate calls out Rex for his recent actions.

Tuesday, April 22: Rising tensions and second chances

EJ wakes up from his coma in a dramatic moment, but does he remember who shot him? Gabi and Cat catch up over coffee, and Sophia and Tate grow closer. Johnny is shaken after a deep talk with Sami and isn’t sure what to do next.

Wednesday, April 23: The fundraiser fiasco

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, the hospital fundraiser begins, but things quickly go off the rails. Gabi vents to Javi and Leo about everything going wrong, while Stephanie and Alex wonder if they made a big mistake. Chad is caught off guard when he sees Cat having a sweet moment with his kids. Meanwhile, Xander lets Philip have it and doesn’t hold back.

Thursday, April 24: Shifting hearts and shocking hints

Maggie hopes Xander will be more understanding, but he’s getting frustrated. Kristen starts to notice something’s off with EJ since he woke up, making the viewers wonder if he is hiding something. JJ still thinks he might have a chance with Gabi, while Chad realizes he’s not ready to date again, making things awkward with Cat. Emotions are high as people in Salem face tough truths.

Friday, April 25: Revelations and reflections

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Jada and Rafe figure out how to handle their future together, both at work and in their personal lives. Shawn gets important news about Bo that could change everything.

EJ pushes Belle to be honest about a past choice, and Johnny, who’s usually confident, starts doubting himself. Chanel and Paulina share quality time, bringing some warmth to the week’s drama.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More