Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 18 to 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Exposés and revelations are ready to rock the town on Days of Our Lives in the upcoming episodes from April 18, 2025. Xander Kiriakis awaits a huge shock, while Sarah Kiriakis will pretend to be innocent. On the other hand, Holly Jonas will be stunned by Tate Black's move towards Sophia Choi. Elsewhere, the Hernandez family will see broken relationships.

Ad

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives found mayhem around Salem after EJ DiMera's shootout. While JJ Deveraux and Shawn Brady remained busy checking out suspects, Xander and Philip Kiriakis seized DiMera Enterprises, throwing Kristen DiMera, Melinda Trask and Gabi Hernandez out of their jobs.

Elsewhere, Tate Black ratted out Doug III, causing Julie Williams to throw him out. In response, Holly Jonas supported Doug with a place to stay, while lashing out at Tate. Meanwhile, Sami Brady returned to town, explained her emotional journey to her son, Johnny DiMera and hooked up with Rafe Hernandez. When Jada Hunter learnt about this, she walked out on Rafe.

Ad

Trending

More relationship complications are awaited on Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running daily soaps, which premiered in November 1965.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Xander has a major confrontation

Ad

Recently, Vivian Alamain returned on parole to claim her share in the Kiriakis's takeover of the DiMera business. While Philip Kiriakis tried to explain away her presence in the Kiriakis mansion, she threatened to disclose his forged letter secret. Although Philip showed eagerness to acquiesce to her demands, she exposed him to Xander Kiriakis.

As expected, a stunned Xander will confront Philip over his betrayal. He will point out how he trusted him and treated him like a long-lost brother. While Philip may not have much to say about his actions, he may choose to keep a lid on the names of the people privy to this secret.

Ad

In the meantime, Sarah Kiriakis will confess her position to Maggie Horton-Kiriakis, but will stay tight-lipped before Xander. She will plan her and Xander's long-overdue honeymoon. Since Xander will remain clueless about Sarah's involvement in Philip's betrayal, he may unburden his pain before her.

Whether their holiday becomes the setting for Sarah's confession remains to be seen.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 14 to 21, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Tate has an offer for Sophia, annoying Holly

Ad

On Tuesday's episode, dated April 8, 2025, Tate Black discovered Doug Williams III in Holly Jonas's room. This was after Tate left Doug homeless by relaying to Julie Williams about his theft of the Horton heirloom necklace. This caused a rift between lovers, Tate and Holly, about which Tate unburdened before Sophia Choi.

Unable to reconcile with Holly, who dumped Tate for his irresponsible behavior, Tate will be turning his complete attention to his yet-to-be-born baby, and its mother, Sophia Choi. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Tate will likely ask Sophia to attend the prom with him.

Ad

Although Holly has broken up with Tate, she will likely find herself jealous of Sophia when she learns about Tate's prom invitation. Stung by the end of her romantic journey with Tate and her current situation, Holly may unburden her unhappiness to Doug. Doug may console her and, in the process, form a deeper bond with Holly.

Days of Our Lives: Broken romances for the Hernandez siblings

Ad

Wednesday's episode, dated April 16, 2025, saw Rafe Hernandez talk to Jada Hunter and get a clearer picture of her stay at Shawn Brady's place. He realized his mistaken presumption about the two and apologized. However, when he told about his night of passion with Sami Brady, Jada was stunned and dumped him.

In the upcoming episodes, Rafe will continue to regret his assumption about Jada and try to win her back. However, Jada will continue to feel betrayed and play hard to get. If Rafe gets together with Sami to unburden his guilt, Sami may comfort him with their tried-and-tested method. Whether this gives Sami an opportunity to get together with Rafe remains to be seen.

Ad

On the other hand, JJ Deveraux accused Gabi Hernandez of being one of the suspects in EJ DiMera's shootout. When Gabi denied with excuses, JJ was able to shoot down all her excuses. He pointed out that she had no alibi, but had a motive and a weapon. This pushed Gabi to walk out on JJ.

The upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes will find JJ in a dilemma between his duty and his heart. He will regret how he handled Gabi since he accused her despite there being no concrete evidence against her. As such, he may look for ways to amend his mistake.

Ad

However, Gabi will continue to evade his reach. Moreover, she will remain quiet about the fact that she was near the DiMera mansion on the fatal night. How JJ will react when Gabi is forced to spill the truth remains to be seen.

Also Read: Who shot EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives? All suspects explored

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to find out Gabi's next move and Xander's reaction to betrayal on Days of Our Lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More