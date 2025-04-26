Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from April 28 to May 2, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing between April 28 and May 2, 2025, Kayla faces a tough moment when she has to give heartbreaking news to Marlena and Steve. Meanwhile, Chad gets a shock when Cat shares a surprising secret, and Sophia struggles with her feelings and complicated family issues.

Ad

As the drama heats up, many characters deal with emotional struggles. Belle turns to Marlena for advice, Shawn leans on Jada during a tough time, and Sarah tries to guide her unpredictable husband, Xander. From big arguments to emotional confessions, every day in Salem will bring new tension and surprises.

Previously, Brady battled his emotions while waiting for updates about his father, and Paulina helped ease his worries about the adoption. Gabi faced major job troubles after making some impulsive choices and clashing with Xander and Philip. Meanwhile, Jada and Rafe’s rocky relationship finally fell apart, leading to a tearful breakup and Rafe’s decision to leave town.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 28 to May 2, 2025

Monday, April 28: The weight of the truth

At the beginning of the week on Days of our Lives, Kayla shares heartbreaking news with Marlena and Steve, something no one wants to hear. While they try to deal with it, Shawn leans on Jada for support, showing just how overwhelmed he is. Johnny decides it’s time to talk to a professional, and things get exciting when Tate asks Sophia a big prom question.

Ad

Tuesday, April 29: Seeing red

Maggie loses her cool and gets into a heated argument with Philip. Doug ends up in more trouble, showing that some habits are hard to break. Holly sees something awkward between Tate and Sophia that leaves her upset. Meanwhile, Xander decides it’s time to be honest with Sarah and tells her something he’s been hiding.

Ad

Wednesday, April 30: Shock and confession

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Chanel needs a little push to make a decision, and Paulina steps in to help. EJ tries to patch things up with Johnny, but it’s unclear if Johnny’s ready.

Chad is stunned when Cat tells him something totally unexpected. At the same time, Leo throws bold accusations at Gabi. Desperate for answers, Kayla makes an emotional plea, but will it make a difference?

Ad

Ad

Thursday, May 1: Whispers and warnings

Kayla and Stephanie talk about a sensitive secret, making sure no one hears. Shawn turns to Steve for help, hoping he can fix a tough problem. Meanwhile, Alex and Xander team up but instead of solving anything, they might just make things worse. Gabi and Philip get into an argument, and Leo shares a new idea with Javi.

Friday, May 2: Breaking points

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, things reach a boiling point as Sarah gives Xander advice on what he should do next. Tate gets mad at Johnny and crosses a line. Sophia feels overwhelmed by her mom’s actions and finally snaps. Meanwhile, Marlena listens and comforts Belle, while EJ gives Rita a new assignment that could stir up even more trouble.

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More