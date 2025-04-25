Who is Chandler Massey? Everything to know as the actor joins the cast of Days of Our Lives 

The American daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives first aired in 1965, with the show set to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year. The soap is set in the fictional city of Salem, and its storyline revolves around the dramatic lives of the people of the city.

Ad

Chandler Massey is an actor, who is known for his portrayal of Will Horton in Days of Our Lives. The character of Will Horton was introduced in the year 1995, played by twins Shawn and Taylor Carpenter. Over the years, several actors have portrayed the character.

Chandler Massey stepped into the role in 2010. He left the show for a brief period in 2014-15. During that time, actor Guy Wilson took over the role, but Massey came back in 2017. After his subsequent absence, he is set to make his appearance on the soap as per a recent TV Insider interview with the show's co-writers.

Ad

Trending

Everything to know about Chandler Massey from Days of Our Lives

Ad

Chandler Abit Massey is an American actor and singer, born in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 10, 1990. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Will Horton on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. His father, Lewis Massey, is a businessman and politician.

Chandler was drawn to acting from a young age. He took part in several theatrical plays during his school years. After completing high school, he shifted to Los Angeles and pursued his passion for acting.

Ad

While he was a student at the UCLA institution, Massey auditioned for the role of Will Horton from Days of Our Lives. During his run on the show, the actor won three Emmy Awards in the category of Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

In 2013, the actor took a break and left Salem to finish his degree at UCLA and look for other projects. However, he came back to portray the character of Will Horton in 2017. In 2023, the actor again left the daytime soap opera. However, the character of Will Horton is now making a return on Days of Our Lives.

Ad

Apart from his role in Days of Our Lives, the actor has been a part of other projects like The Standoff, One Tree Hill, Bad Judge, The Professional Bridesmaid, and many other.

About Will Horton from Days of Our Lives

Ad

Will Horton is the son of Sami Brady, and she convinced everyone to believe that his father was Austin Reeves. However, later on, in the daytime soap opera it was discovered that his real biological father was Lucas Horton.

Sami tried to hide this from everyone and even went to the hospital to tamper with the documents, but Sami's siblings, Eric and Carrie, discovered the truth before Sami's wedding to Austin.

Ad

Later, on the daytime soap opera, while Will was dating Gabi, he discovered the truth about his s*xuality, and he came out to his girlfriend and his family. Everyone around him was supportive and accepted him.

Later, Will and Sonny Kiriakis fell in love, but things took a turn when Gabi found out that she was pregnant with Will's child. Gabi gave birth to their baby girl, Ariana Horton, and moved in with Will and Sonny.

Ad

In a recent interview with TV Insider, on April 21, 2025, the co-writers of the show remarked that they were looking to bring back a few members from the Horton Family, and the character of Will Horton was one of them.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More