What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (April 25, 2025)?

Days of Our Lives, which is available for streaming on Peacock, was first created in November 1965 by Ted and Betty Corday for NBC. The show is set in the fictional city of Salem, and the main characters include members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days Of Our Lives focuses on themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, feuds, family drama, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming April 25, 2025 episode of Days Of Our Lives predict that things will dramatically escalate in Salem.

The episode will finally break the news about Bo Brady, who had been in a comatose state for a while. Kristen DiMera will be reluctant to believe EJ, and Belle will confess her love for him at the hospital. In addition to these, Johnny DiMera will have some reservations regarding becoming a father.

What to expect from the April 25, 2025 episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the April 25, 2025 episode of Days Of Our Lives, Kristen DiMera will continue to struggle with her doubts that being in a coma at the Salem University Hospital turned EJ DiMera, her brother, into a completely new man.

Recently, when she had gone to pay him a visit, she was shocked by his behavioural changes. In the upcoming episode, EJ will also try to sell the new version of himself to Belle Black.

While EJ was in a deep coma, Belle had confessed her love to him at the hospital. Spoilers reveal that in the coming episode, Belle and EJ will have a conversation regarding their relationship. While Belle will be reluctant to immediately buy whatever EJ says, nonetheless she will tell him about her confession to him. She will share with him how she was indeed deeply in love with him.

Meanwhile, on Days Of Our Lives, Johnny DiMera will struggle with some personal decisions that he needs to make. Spoilers reveal that he will question himself about whether he is ready to be a father or not, given that he and Chanel Dupree were on the path to adopt a baby soon. Chanel will spend some quality time with her mother, Paulina Price, and the mother and daughter duo will bond.

Paulina will help boost Chanel's morale and assure her that she is capable of becoming a good mother. However, spoilers reveal that Johnny and Chanel might be on the receiving end of a roadblock ahead with their adoption, as Sophia Choi could change her mind after her baby is born and choose to raise the kid with Tate Black.

In addition to these developments, Jada Hunter and Rafe Hernandez will have a difficult discussion at the Salem Police Department. Spoilers reveal that Jada will propose and insist that the two of them should mutually decide to end their engagement and move on with their lives, considering that they had a lot of drama that went down.

Rafe Hernandez may try to oppose Jada's proposal, but at the end of their conversation, the two of them will break up with each other and bid goodbye. Shawn might receive some interesting updates about Bo Brady finally waking up from Hope Brady.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

