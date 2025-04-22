Days of Our Lives recap (April 22, 2025): EJ recovers, Belle confronts the truth, and Gabi’s accusations heat up

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on April 22, 2025, EJ woke up from his coma, and Belle struggled with her true feelings for him. Susan grew suspicious of Gabi, believing she might be involved in EJ’s shooting. As the mystery deepened, emotions ran high, and secrets came out.

Ad

Gabi faced accusations from Susan, while Johnny tried to understand his mother, Sami’s, choices. Chad dealt with guilt over what had happened. The episode built tension, leading to big decisions for the characters.

EJ’s awakening brought hope, but it raised questions about his future. Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Chanel and Paulina made an important choice about adoption, though their past still loomed over them

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, April 22, 2025

EJ wakes up and confronts Belle

Days of Our Lives episode began with EJ waking up in the hospital, bringing relief to his family. Susan stayed by his side, trying to help him remember more about the night he was shot. Belle, feeling overwhelmed, entered the room and confessed, “Yeah, yeah, I do love EJ.”

Ad

However, EJ seemed distant, only reacting when Susan mentioned her name. Struggling to remember what happened, Belle stepped away, leaving him to think.

Susan stayed close, hoping to help jog his memory. As EJ remembered parts of the night, he recalled Belle’s betrayal with a wiretap. He asked her, “Is it true? Do you love me?” Belle couldn’t handle the emotions and ran off, unsure how to face the consequences of her actions.

Ad

Ad

Gabi and Susan have a heated encounter

In Salem on Days of Our Lives, Gabi had a tense encounter with Susan in the square after talking to Cat. Gabi ignored a call from JJ, and soon, Susan accused her of being involved in the shooting.

Susan felt something was off and believed Gabi had been at the scene. Gabi denied it, but Susan wouldn’t back down. The argument escalated, with Gabi standing up to Susan. Cat nervously watched, unsure who to trust, while the tension between Gabi and Susan grew.

Ad

Johnny and Chad discuss EJ’s recovery

Johnny visited Chad at the Horton house and thanked him for helping him understand Sami’s actions. Johnny admitted he may never fully understand her, but now he had a better idea of who she was. While they talked, Chad got a call from Belle saying EJ was awake. Chad quickly went to the hospital and interrupted a tense moment between Belle and EJ.

Ad

Ad

EJ thanked Chad for saving him and tried to remember what happened the night of the shooting. He recalled Belle being there, but couldn’t remember much else. He also remembered Chanel’s visit, but her motives were unclear. Chad promised they would find the shooter as the mystery continued.

Chanel and Paulina move forward with adoption

Chanel and Paulina talked about the adoption. Chanel was unsure because of everything going on with EJ’s shooting and Johnny’s emotions. However, things changed when Amy visited with good news about the adoption. Amy supported their decision, and after talking, Chanel and Paulina signed the adoption papers.

Ad

Chanel then told Johnny the news, but he didn’t seem excited. While the decision was made, Johnny’s expression showed uncertainty about their future.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More