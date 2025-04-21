Days of Our Lives recap (April 21, 2025): EJ opens his eyes as Belle confesses her love

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on April 21, 2025, Tensions ran high in Salem as secrets came to light and relationships were tested. Belle was shocked when Philip revealed the truth about their Titan scheme, and Xander grew angry after realizing how many people had kept him in the dark.

Roman visited Kayla to check on EJ, while Susan tried using her psychic powers to reach him. Belle's confession worked like magic as EJ opened his eyes, maybe ready to say who shot him.

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Sarah struggled with guilt, Stephanie and Alex faced the fallout of their lies, and Kate dealt with hard truths from Rex and Philip. What started as a simple cover-up quickly spiraled into chaos.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, April 21, 2025

Belle confronts Philip about their fraudulent dealings

Belle’s quiet night was interrupted when Philip showed up and admitted their Titan deal was based on fake evidence. She was shocked to realize she might’ve helped commit fraud. Philip said Vivian was behind it, and Xander’s discovery made him tell the truth. Though angry, Belle admitted she couldn’t fully hate Philip because of her feelings for EJ.

When Philip asked if he could face charges, Belle said she couldn’t help him as DA and told him to call Justin. She was more hurt that he wouldn’t say who else knew. He apologized for involving her but said some things were better left unsaid.

Xander learns the truth

At Stephanie’s place on Days of Our Lives, Alex shared plans to see Notebook: The Musical with his dad, but things took a turn when they stopped by Sarah’s. Xander, still upset over Philip’s lies, realized Alex and Stephanie knew the truth too. The affair story was just a cover-up.

Xander was furious. He called Stephanie a coward and accused Alex of choosing business over loyalty. Their excuses didn’t matter as his trust was broken.

Kayla faces Roman’s questions while Susan follows her intuition

Roman visited Kayla pretending to check on Johnny, but really wanted news about EJ. Kayla said the coma was to help EJ’s brain heal and hinted he might’ve seen who shot him. That made Roman uneasy.

In EJ’s room on Days of Our Lives, Susan tried to reach him psychically. Just as she thought she was close, Kayla walked in. Susan asked Kayla to wake EJ, and Kayla agreed. When Belle arrived, Susan encouraged her to talk to EJ. Belle held his hand and told him she loved him, after which EJ opened his eyes.

Rex, Kate, and Philip tangle over the past and present

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Kate confronted Rex for once, thinking she had shot EJ. He apologized, but she reminded him everyone had a motive. Roman showed up, and before Rex could say he suspected him too, Kate stopped him and rushed him off to his flight.

Philip arrived, saying Vivian had told Xander everything but was kicked out. Kate comforted him, and Philip promised to fight for his spot at Titan even if he went to jail.

Relationships crack and loyalties waver

Stephanie and Alex came home, upset about their lies. They regretted helping Philip and felt stuck in the mess. Alex kissed Stephanie to forget it all for a moment.

At her place, Sarah felt guilty. Xander came in after a call, and Wei Shin warned that the scandal could ruin the Titan-DiMera deal. Still, Xander had to play along with Philip.

In EJ’s room, Belle stayed close. Susan watched as Belle said she loved him again, and EJ finally opened his eyes, ready to face the truth.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

