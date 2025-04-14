Days of Our Lives spoilers: Johnny keeps the truth from Sami, Chanel grows worried, Vivian stirs trouble at the mansion

Confessions and open discussions unfold on Days of Our Lives on April 14, 2025, as the residents of Salem process EJ DiMera's shootout and resulting coma. Johnny DiMera has an honest conversation with his mother, Sami Brady, while his wife, Chanel, wonders about his involvement in his father EJ's condition. Meanwhile, Vivian Alamain returns to town to ask for her share of the business takeover.

Last week on Days of Our Lives, EJ was in a coma as various Salem residents ended up on the suspect list. The police initiated their investigation by interrogating Kristen DiMera, while JJ Deveraux suspected Gabi Hernandez. Additionally, Rex discovered his mother Kate Roberts's gun and spoke to Roman Brady about Kate being the shooter.

In the meantime, the Kiriakis brothers seized this opportunity to take over the DiMera family's business. As Philip Kiriakis and Kate Roberts began to celebrate, Vivian Alamain, who assisted Philip in forging a letter from Victor Kiriakis, arrived to join the festivities, eager to assert her rights.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny does not reveal all

On the April 11, 2025 episode, Sami Brady spoke to a comatose EJ just as Johnny arrived to visit his father. He urged his mother to open up about her pain and hurt, including how she fell in love with her r*pist. Sami understood Johnny's anguish regarding his own conception.

Sami tried to explain her life to her son, hoping he would see it in its entirety. She also explained how EJ DiMera was somewhat better than many others she encountered on her journey. Additionally, she described how Lucas's betrayal shifted her perspective on others, including EJ.

In her detailed explanation, she hoped Johnny would forgive his father's past crime. While Johnny accepts his mother's reasoning, he withholds from her how he dealt with Roman Brady's gun and how he fantasized about using a knife on EJ. He keeps his desire to kill EJ a secret from his mother.

The soap's spoilers suggest that Johnny may not fully forgive his father. Although he may attempt to view the situation from Sami's perspective, he will likely continue to harbor a grudge against EJ DiMera.

Days of Our Lives: Chanel's concerns about Johnny keep growing

On the April 11 episode of Days of Our Lives, Chanel DiMera had an open conversation with her mother about EJ's shootout and coma. She expressed her shock at Johnny DiMera's nonchalant reaction to his father's condition. However, Paulina Price did not find this abnormal since Johnny was devastated after discovering his father's heinous deed.

Chanel further announced that even if Amy Choi agreed to let them adopt without EJ being involved, she did not think this was right. She would not agree to be a parent just because EJ's father had been shot. At this point, Paulina informed her that although the authorities can no longer pin Sami's r*pe on EJ, she would look for another case to charge him with.

So far, Chanel has not shared with her mother why she was concerned about Johnny's reaction to EJ's shooting. She is worried that Johnny was involved in the shootout. In the upcoming episodes, she will be seen worrying about her husband being the unknown shooter.

Days of Our Lives: Vivian ready to cause trouble

As fans know, Vivian Alamain helped forge Philip Kiriakis's letter that granted him fifty percent of Titan's shares. While Xander Kiriakis believes this to be the real deal, Sarah Kiriakis, Stephanie Johnson, Alex Kiriakis, and Kate Roberts are aware of the truth. So far, everyone has remained silent about it.

However, after Titan's recent takeover of DiMera Enterprises, Vivian returned from prison to claim her rightful share. She threatened to expose Philip's secret if her demands are not met.

Monday's episode, dated April 14, 2025, will feature Xander face-to-face with Vivian, as she is staying at the Kiriakis mansion. Furious to find her in his home, Xander will demand that she leave. However, Vivian will remind Philip of what is at stake.

Catch the unfolding drama on Days of Our Lives in the coming weeks.

