What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (April 22, 2025)?

The upcoming April 22, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives reveals that it will be filled with dramatic moments between Salem residents. EJ DiMera will recover his health as he wakes up at Salem University Hospital. Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera will not be too happy with his father's progress, and Tate will be seen thinking about some major life decisions.

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered in November 1965, and has been a fan favorite for decades, bagging numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. The show, created by Ted and Betty Corday, is set in the fictional town of Salem. It focuses on the lives of the members of the DiMera, Horton, Kiriakis, and Brady families.

What to expect from the April 22, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives?

In the April 22, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, EJ DiMera will spend time in the hospital after waking up from a comatose state post his shooting. His recovery will go as planned, despite his not being on any specific drugs or medication. He will wake up slowly, while people around him will still try to pinpoint who shot him on that fateful night.

Due to EJ's case being nothing short of a miracle, Kayla's faith in not shutting down Salem University Hospital will be reinstated, and she will consider the place to be nothing short of a glorious miracle. Spoilers reveal that EJ will be conscious enough to name who hurt him, or he might just keep quiet since he wants to hide his own nefarious activities from the residents of Salem.

Meanwhile, EJ's son, Johnny DiMera, will struggle to rejoice after learning that his father has woken up. His reasons might vary, either it could be his anxieties regarding how he felt about EJ before he was shot, or because he is afraid of whatever EJ would say to him next on Days Of Our Lives. Due to his worries, he will not be enthusiastic or happy about his father's recovery.

Recently on the show, after Sophia and Tate found out that the former couple were pregnant, both of them were clear about how they were not in a position to raise a child and wanted to put their baby up for adoption. Sophia has a plan for her future, which does not include becoming a teenage mother, while Tate's reasons are more complicated.

Tate was unsure of his future and also had a complex relationship with Holly that he wanted to safeguard. However, in the upcoming episode, he will be less sure of what exactly he wants to do with his unborn child, since Holly broke up with him recently. He might just end up considering getting back into a relationship with Sophia as well.

Gabi and Abigail, in Days of Our Lives, had an intricate relationship that ranged from being close buddies to being sworn enemies overnight. In the upcoming April 22, 2025, episode of the show, Gabi Hernandez's angry and triggered reaction to Cat impersonating Abigail will be revealed to viewers.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

