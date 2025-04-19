Days of Our Lives preview sees EJ wake up, Jada ends things with Rafe, and Gabi bids big on Alex

Unprecedented twists are set to shake up Days of Our Lives during the week of April 21, 2025. On one hand, the comatose EJ DiMera wakes up, while on the other, Gabi tries a roundabout way of making JJ jealous. The bond between Jada and Rafe seems to be over, despite the latter regretting his actions.

Ad

The past week on Days of Our Lives saw Salem City fall into chaos after EJ was shot. As the suspect list grew, the Kiriakis family drama exploded, thanks to Vivian's presence. After being spurned by Maggie, Xander, and Philip, Vivian disclosed the forged letter secret to Xander. While Philip accepted the complete blame, Sarah pretended to be innocent to keep her marriage intact.

Elsewhere, Sami arrived in town, explained her side of the dirty history surrounding her son's conception, had a night of intimacy with Rafe, and left with Vivian. Meanwhile, Orpheus's trick on Marlena fell flat as she and Steve walked out on him.

Ad

Trending

As always, Days of Our Lives continues to present more story arcs of complicated lives in the fictional city of Salem. The long-running soap, which premiered in November 1965 on NBC, now airs on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: EJ stirs back to consciousness

Ad

Recently, EJ DiMera faced the wrath of retribution when an unknown assailant shot him, leading to a coma. As authorities struggled to find the culprit, Sami and Johnny visited him, leading to an honest chat between mother and son. Meanwhile, Belle Black acknowledged being in love with EJ.

The upcoming week of April 21, 2025, will likely see Susan Banks in town, visiting her comatose son. After Susan's visit, EJ is likely to wake up in a dramatic twist. While his health will continue to be fragile due to the gunshot injuries, he may be in a position to talk.

Ad

It is expected that the doctors will not release him anytime soon. However, the police may need the medical authorities' permission to question him about his shooter. Whether EJ will open up or have amnesia remains to be seen.

Also Read: Who shot EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives? All suspects explored

Days of Our Lives: Jada decides to end her romance

Ad

Recently, after Jada Hunter opened up about her one-night passion with Shawn, Rafe Hernandez walked out on her. Later, he discovered her blouse at Shawn Brady's place, making him believe in their affair. In a rebound moment, he ended up getting intimate with Sami Brady.

Jada was left shocked at Rafe and Sami's reunion. The upcoming episodes may find a repentant Rafe trying to reach out to his girlfriend. However, the commissioner may need more than apologies.

Ad

Spoilers suggest that the two will have an honest and open discussion about their future. Jada will likely suggest that they give each other space as the lovers go for a split.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from April 21 to 25, 2025

Days of Our Lives: Gabi opts for a fake date

Ad

In the Wednesday episode aired on April 16, 2025, JJ Deveraux interrogated Gabi Hernandez about EJ's shootout. As he trashed all excuses Gabi dished out, Gabi was left furious over JJ suspecting him. As such, she dumped him after realizing that he was accusing her of attempted murder.

The upcoming episodes will play out the Gabi-JJ story arc, with Gabi's knee-jerk reaction. She will pitch to participate in the hospital's charity by taking on Alex Kiriakis as a fake date.

Ad

While she will hope that her $10,000 bid on the mock pairing will make JJ jealous, her date, Alex, will seek support from Stephanie, his girlfriend. Although Gabi may not win the bid, JJ may continue to look for ways to patch up his broken romance.

Other story arcs during the week of April 21, 2025, will likely focus on Chad's dilemma and the growing concerns of Tate and Sophia. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives on Peacock to uncover EJ's version of the shootout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More