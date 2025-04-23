What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (April 24, 2025)?

NBC's Days of Our Lives, which now streams its episodes on Peacock, first premiered in November 1965 and is set in the fictional town of Salem. Betty and Ted Corday created the show, which revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, and scandals. Days of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the Bradys, Hortons, Kiriakises, and the DiMeras.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming April 24, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives reveal that the residents of Salem will be entangled in a lot of drama. Chad DiMera will have a bit of a rough patch with his dating life, Kristen DiMera will have a strange time with EJ DiMera, and JJ Deveraux will focus all his energy on trying to win Gabi Hernandez back.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the show.

What to expect from the upcoming April 24, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

In the upcoming April 24, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Xander Kiriakis will have his suspicions on Sarah Horton Kiriakis after catching her having a secretive conversation with Philip Kiriakis. Spoilers reveal that he would question her, but she would come up with an excuse that would derail their entire conversation.

Maggie Kiriakis will also be involved in this drama and will have a heartfelt conversation with Xander to remind him that he also needed multiple chances to redeem himself. Xander will not be able to be so sympathetic right away, and Sarah will try harder to hide her involvement in the entire letter forgery case.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Chad DiMera and Cat Greene will spend some quality time and appreciate how they were able to pull off such a big event as the Salem University Hospital fundraiser. However, despite Chad and Cat bonding well, Chad will realize he is not ready to date again. This could potentially hamper their relationship since both of them seemed to be very attracted to each other.

Recently on the show, Gabi Hernandez bid ten thousand dollars to go on a date with Alex Kirakis, and will end up increasing her bid to fifteen thousand dollars. Amidst this, JJ Deveraux will try to focus on winning Gabi back. He had questioned her rudely and accused her of being the one who had shot EJ DiMera without any substantial proof.

Ever since that incident, Gabi has kept her distance from EJ and has not wanted to mingle with him. JJ's attempts to get her back might be affected if EJ decides to blame Gabi, especially since Susan Banks was aware of Gabi being present at the DiMera mansion on the night of the shooting without a proper alibi.

Kristen DiMera, EJ's brother, will visit him to check in on his health and recovery at the hospital. Spoilers reveal that she will be taken off guard by the way that EJ will act. His behavior would be weird and would worry her. Recently on the show, hints at Rachel Black being the shooter were shown, and in the upcoming episode, EJ might end up saying something that could potentially make it seem as though Rachel, Kristen's daughter, is the criminal.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

