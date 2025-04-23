How many roles did Stacy Haiduk play on Days of Our Lives? All characters explored

American actress Stacy Haiduk plays Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives. However, she has portrayed multiple characters on the same show. Interestingly, two of her characters exist within the same timeline and are distinguished only by makeup and prosthetics.

Haiduk is recognized for her roles as three notable characters on Days of Our Lives: Kristen DiMera, Susan Banks, and Jane Smith. She has also appeared in numerous other television shows and films. For her work in soap operas, she has received four Daytime Emmy nominations.

Stacy Haiduk's roles on Days of Our Lives

1) Kristen DiMera

Kristen Blake was born to Rachel Blake. After her parents presumably died, Stefano DiMera adopted her and her brother, Peter. Stefano groomed Kristen, hoping she would later marry his son, Tony. Although she was initially in love with John Black, Stefano's enemy, Kristen ultimately married Tony.

The current storyline portrays her as the ousted CEO of DiMera Enterprises after the Kiriakis family took control of the DiMera businesses. She has a daughter, Rachel, with Brady Black. While her mother made a brief return to her life, her cousin EJ DiMera sent her away to an unknown location. She is currently one of the suspects in EJ's shooting.

While Eileen Davidson was the first actor to portray the character, Haiduk took over the role in 2018. She was briefly replaced by Arianne Zucker, Linsey Godfrey, and Lauren Koslow.

2) Susan Banks

Susan is EJ's (Elvis DiMera) mother and a lookalike of Kristen. Stefano employed her to replace Kristen to fool John. Susan and her identical twin, Penelope, were used and abused by Kristen in an identity-switch story arc that ended in Penelope's death. Susan gave her son, Elvis, to Stefano to be raised and left for the UK. She has visited her son many times, trying to convince him to join her in the UK.

Stacy Haiduk as Susan Banks on DOOL (Image via YouTube/@Days of Our Lives)

Initially reprised by Eileen Davidson, Haiduk began portraying the character in 2018. Haiduk's Susan Banks has appeared on DOOL intermittently. She was recently seen visiting EJ at the hospital while her son was in a coma after being shot. EJ woke up from his medically induced coma following her visit.

3) Warden Jane Smith

Stacy Haiduk briefly portrayed Jane Smith in September 2010. The storyline centered on Hope Brady's imprisonment in the town's correctional facility, where Jane served as the warden. The corrupt warden assisted Stefano DiMera by causing the deaths of inmates during their medical procedures and obtaining their organs for him.

Haiduk appeared in the role in three episodes of Days of Our Lives, dated September 14, 21, and 22, 2010, before the part was recast with Gina Gallego.

A quick glance at Stacy Haiduk

The Michigan-born Haiduk began her career in 1987 with the movie Magic Sticks. She has appeared in many notable films, including Luther the Geek, Steel and Lace, Little City, Desert Thunder, Nurse Betty, Gabriela, Salt, and No More Goodbyes.

Her television career has been extensive. She has participated in numerous soap operas, series, and television films. Apart from Days of Our Lives, some other titles include The Young and the Restless, Superboy, The Round Table, SeaQuest DSV, Melrose Place, Heroes, All My Children, Prison Break, True Blood, Twisted, Chosen, A Perfect Stranger, Final Approach, and many more.

