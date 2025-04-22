What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (April 23, 2025)?

NBC's Days of Our Lives first aired in November 1965 and was created by Betty and Ted Corday, the creator and producer couple. The show is set in the fictional Salem and focuses on the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days Of Our Lives revolves around themes of romance, business rivalries, family feuds, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming April 23, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Salem University Hospital will be busy conducting a fundraiser to amass funds.

Xander Kiriakis will have a confrontation with Stephanie and Alex after discovering Philip's betrayal, which has been ongoing for months. Additionally, Gabi Hernandez will question her relationship with JJ.

What to expect from the upcoming April 23, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the upcoming April 23, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, upon Kayla's insistence, a fundraiser party will be organized at the Salem University Hospital. Thomas DiMera and Charlotte DiMera will be excited about the fun that they will have at the party. Meanwhile, Cat will have a heartfelt moment with Charlotte and Thomas, which Chad will witness.

Chad will observe the soft, sweet, and nurturing side of Cat in the upcoming episode. Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson will have an important conversation, where they both admit feeling guilty and complicit in the crime after lying to Xander Kiriakis. While they acknowledge they made the decision upon Sarah's insistence, they will struggle with whether it was the right choice.

Meanwhile, on Days Of Our Lives, Xander Kiriakis will have a heated argument and confrontation with his brother Philip Kiriakis. He will express his anger until Sarah intervenes to try to calm him down. Gabi Hernandez will return home extremely angry, with Susan Banks playing a key role.

Susan's psychic abilities had helped her unravel that Gabi was present at the DiMera mansion on the night of EJ DiMera's shooting. This will contribute to Gabi's frustrations.

Susan will call out Gabi's actions, which could potentially cause a lot of trouble for her. Gabi has repeatedly asserted to the residents of Salem that she is innocent. Although present at the crime scene on the night of the shooting, she maintains that she was not the one who had pulled the trigger on EJ DiMera.

Additionally, Gabi will share how she is feeling with Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark about Susan Banks. She will also open up about how she was hurt when JJ Deveraux had accused her of being a criminal.

With so much already weighing on her life, Gabi will express that she does not need the kind of negativity that JJ brought into her life. Gabi Hernandez will also bid ten thousand dollars on Alex at a bachelor auction at the Salem University Hospital fundraiser, a move that will shock JJ Deveraux.

In addition to these developments, the fundraiser party at the hospital will also be a focal point for various relationship issues in the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives.

Fans and interested viewers can stream episodes of Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

