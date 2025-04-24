What is happening between JJ and Gabi on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

JJ Deveraux is facing a separation from Gabi Hernandez in Days of Our Lives' current storyline. While this rift owes more to misunderstanding than disaffection, their story arc is likely to play up the drama.

As fans may remember, the two were formerly in a young relationship before each moved on to more stable relationships. However, after the breakdown of her marriage to Stefan DiMera, Gabi got back with JJ.

Casey Moss's JJ has been part of Days of Our Lives since 2013, when he was a teenager experimenting with romance. He and Gabi met when she saved him from committing suicide after Theo's death. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez's sister, Gabi, arrived in Salem as a teenager in 2009. Portrayed as a fiery and outspoken character, Gabi went from making wrong decisions to being an innocent victim.

Cherie Jimenez's Gabi had a revengeful affair with EJ in response to her husband, Stefan's, adultery. Then, Stefan was kidnapped by his mother as they were debating a divorce. After a cooling-off period, Gabi romantically reconnected with her former flame, JJ.

However, their relationship is going through a low period on Days of Our Lives, one of the long-running NBC daily soaps, currently available on Peacock.

Days of Our Lives: What caused the recent rift between JJ and Gabi?

As fans know, EJ DiMera held his longtime rival, Rafe, hostage while planting a lookalike in his place. However, when Gabi received ill-treatment from her "brother," the fake Rafe, she realized the switch.

Since EJ had also performed this switch in the past, she identified him as the culprit and went after him with a gun. However, lack of evidence and EJ's resolute denial forced Gabi to back off. Later, with an amnesiac Rafe reinstated in the society, his sister continued to fume against the culprit.

As such, Thursday's episode, dated April 3, 2025, found EJ shot by an unknown assailant, leading to blood loss and coma. As the investigating officer, JJ Deveraux started looking into the suspects, and he wondered about his girlfriend and her motive.

After the ballistic results exonerated the prime suspect, Kristen, JJ interrogated Gabi. The latter gave false information about her whereabouts and the possibility of committing the crime. Unfortunately for her, JJ had called her on the night of the shootout and even visited her home. As such, he knew she was neither at home nor at work.

When Gabi grasped that her boyfriend was suspecting her, she was furious and walked out on him. This left JJ repentant and intent on winning her back.

Days of Our Lives: What is the likely upcoming story arc for JJ and Gabi?

While JJ is remorseful about his love life falling apart, his girlfriend is too angry to patch things up with him. Gabi wants to make him jealous, and she has taken the first step towards her plan by bidding for Alex Kiriakis in a charity event. Winning Alex as the prize, she plans to go on a date with him.

While JJ is in love and does not need any plan to make him feel lost, she may succeed in making him insecure if she has a good time with Alex. On the other hand, Alex is in a stable romance with Stephanie Johnson and does not intend to stray. However, Gabi may drag on this estrangement for a long time.

Meanwhile, Gabi is likely to remain quiet about her movements on the night of the shootout, although she resents her beau and EJ's mother, Susan, for suspecting her of the crime. However, if she comes clean, she may be able to offer more clues into the investigation.

Look out for Gabi's fake date and JJ's remorse in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives.

