What’s changing in Salem? Days of Our Lives makers tease family-first stories and major returns in April 2025

Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest daytime soap operas in the history of American television. First aired on November 8, 1965, the show plot revolves around the lives of the powerful families of Salem City. This year, the show will celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The co-writers of the daytime soap opera, Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford, spoke to TV Insider on April 21, 2025. During the interview, they were asked about the fate of the show and their vision for it.

The writers mentioned that they're looking forward to bringing clarity to the audience about John Black. It's because actor Drake Hogestyn, who portrayed this character, passed away in 2024 due to pancreatic cancer. Paula and Jeanne said that they are also aiming to bring back a few members of the Horton family.

They added that the show will shed light on other family and relationship dynamics. They explained:

"Days is, first and foremost, a show about family and love/romance. We won’t totally abandon the fantastical types of plots Days has become known for, but human relationships will be at the foundation of all of the stories we tell."

What’s ahead for Salem: All the changes coming to Days of Our Lives

In the same interview, the co-writers of Days of Our Lives talked about the recent developments that they have been working on, including the end of John Black's story. They mentioned that bidding him goodbye was very hard, as he was one of the most beloved characters in the daytime soap opera.

The duo then spoke about focusing on the issue concerning Titan Industries, more specifically, showing the complex family dynamics between the DiMera and Kiriakis families. According to the writers, fans are likely to see the return of Bo and Hope Brady. Viewers can also get to see a development in the relationships of Alex and Stephanie, and Belle and EJ.

Paula and Jeanne, who were roped in as co-writers of Days of Our Lives in July 2024, mentioned that they have been big fans of the show and are super excited to be a part of its 60th anniversary. When asked what fans can expect, they said:

"There will be a gala celebration with the return of many familiar faces, leading to a new umbrella story that takes us into the New Year."

Cast members who are anticipated to make a return on Days of Our Lives

Child actress Alice Halsey confirmed the news that the character of Rachel Black will be making a return on the soap. She uploaded a post on Instagram on January 2, 2025, that she will be taking over the role.

Meanwhile, another character named Ariana Horton will also be coming back to Salem, per TV Insider report dated April 15, 2025. It will be portrayed by Marissa Reyes, who recently starred in Netflix's Running Point starring Kate Hudson.

In another conversation with the same media outlet on January 1, 2025, the co-executive producer of the show, Janet Drucker, discussed the plot updates. She said that "there is definitely a refocus and stronger storylines" featuring the younger generation, such as the love triangle between Tate, Holly, and Sophie. This also involves Doug William III, who is fascinated by Holly.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

