Who are Alice Halsey and Marissa Reyes? Everything to know as the actresses join the cast of Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of daytime television. The soap first aired on November 8, 1965. Set in the fictional city of Salem, it revolves around the complex lives of some major characters.

In the recent episode, fans have been introduced to two new actresses who have joined the cast of Days of Our Lives. Alice Halsey joined as Rachel Black, and Marissa Reyes as Arianna Horton.

Reportedly, the two actresses, Alice Halsey and Marissa Reyes, will make their debut in April and May 2025, respectively, on the Peacock Network's Days of Our Lives.

More about the recent cast of Days of Our Lives

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black (Image via Instagram/ @thealicehalsey)

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black

Alice Halsey is a young American actress. She began her career at the young age of 7 years old in the Apple TV+ limited series Lessons in Chemistry in 2023 as Madeline Zott. Alice will now star in the iconic daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives as Rachel Black. She took over the role of Rachel from Finley Rose Slater, who played the character from 2021.

Over the years, several actors have played the role of Rachel Black. This character was introduced in the year 2019 as the daughter of Brady Black and Kristen DiMera, and the half sister of Tate Black.

Initially, the character was introduced by twins, Jospehine and Rosalind, in May 2019. Later, the role was taken over by Emma, Kate, and Miller Kamienski in 2020. Finley Rose Slater then took over in 2021, and now, Alice Halsey will continue the legacy.

The young actress announced the news in an Instagram post on January 2, 2025.

"I’m so excited I get to start off the new year by sharing some big news! l’ll be playing Rachel Black on Days of Our Lives starting on April 24th. I’ve been having a lot of fun with my friends at DOOL.....,"she expressed.

The actress has been a part of other television series like Night Court, Kindergarten: The Musical, and more.

Marissa Reyes as Arianna Horton

Marissa Reyes is an American actress, born on November 10, 2003, in Houston, Texas, USA. She is best known for her portrayal of Cami Rivera on Disney's Raven's Home in 2017. Fans of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives will see Marissa taking over the role of Ariana Horton, the daughter of Will Horton and Gabi Hernandez.

The character of Ariana Grace Horton was introduced in the year 2013 and was originally portrayed by twins Harper & Sydnee Udell in 2013. Since then, several actresses have played the character of Ariana. In 2019, the role was taken over by Sydney Brower, and later by Lane Rosa in 2022.

The character exited the show in 2023, with a storyline showing that she had moved to New Zealand with Sonny, where Will had moved in the past for work. As per the reports from Soap Opera Digest, the character is set to make a comeback and can be seen on the daytime soap opera from May 2025.

Recently, Marissa appeared on the latest Netflix series, Running Point, starring Kate Hudson. Reyes played the character of Sofia on the show.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

