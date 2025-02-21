Days Of Our Lives spoilers: Kristen plays her trump card while Brady and Steve track down Ava

NBC's Days Of Our Lives currently streams its episodes on Peacock and first aired on American daytime television on November 8, 1963. The show was created by Betty and Ted Corday and is set in the fictional town city of Salem. Days Of Our Lives focuses on the lives and happenings of the Brady, DiMera, Kiriakis, and Horton families and its central themes revolve around business rivalries, romance, family drama, scandals, and feuds.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming February 21, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Kristen DiMera will have a masterplan of concocting a dangerous vial of potion while Steve and Brady will finally be able to free Ava Vitali from Aremid.

What to expect from Kristen, Steve, and Brady in the February 21, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives?

In the February 21, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Steve and Brady will finally be able to rescue Ava Vitali from Rachel's grasp at Aremid.

Brady would take Ava to the hospital while Steve would head straight down to the Salem Police Department and get some help from Shawn after Rachel, who was the woman in white, would be brought in for questioning.

Spoilers showed that prior to this, the real Rafe Hernandez would beg the woman in white to remove the gag from his mouth and plead with her to free him. She would remove it and the two would have a conversation. Meanwhile, EJ DiMera and Kristen DiMera would head over to Aremid to inject Rafe with an injection filled with a concoction that Kristen made.

In the February 20, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Brady informed Kristen that Child Protection Services were looking into their daughter Rachel's case of her recent disappearance.

Spoilers revealed that Child Protection Services had a whole thick file filled with the entire history of Brady and Kristen's custody battles and criminal histories along with details of Rachel.

The officers would want to investigate further into the kind of turmoil that Rachel faces due to her being in such close contact with both Brady and Kristen. Kristen will find out that Steve and Brady rescued Ava in the upcoming episode and will be worried about how to protect EJ and herself.

Ava knows that Kristen was the one who knew about her captivity and Rachel was the one who led her to Aremid. Since she has been rescued, Kristen needs to come up with a foolproof plan in order to save herself, her family, and the DiMera Industries company, which she is the CEO of.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kristen will resort to her age-old tactic of using a concoction that would cause significant memory loss and other side effects that were harmful.

She might not have enough time to use it on Ava Vitali since she was already at the hospital but she might have time left to use it on Rafe Hernandez in order to stop him from opening his mouth and spilling the truth regarding her involvement in the crimes.

The upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives will shed further light on these ongoing storylines and show the viewers how Kristen ends up using her potion vial and how Ava copes emotionally after being rescued from captivity.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show's episodes on Peacock.

