Days of Our Lives recap (February 19, 2025): Gabi and JJ team up, Belle confronts EJ, and Philip moves in with Xander and Sarah

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, romance, betrayal, and surprising alliances took over the central stage. Belle was shocked to learn that EJ had been scheming to take her job, leading to a heated confrontation. Meanwhile, Gabi and JJ grew closer as they teamed up to bring EJ down.

Philip’s return stirred trouble as he moved into the Kiriakis mansion, worrying both Kate and Sarah. Sarah, stressed over Xander and Philip’s dynamic, was caught off guard by a romantic surprise. Meanwhile, Jada and Shawn bonded over their heartbreaks.

With relationships shifting and secrets surfacing, Salem braced for fallout. Could Belle stand up to EJ? Would Gabi and JJ expose him? And how would Philip’s presence impact Xander and Sarah?

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Philip moves in with Xander and Sarah

Philip’s return took a twist when he moved into the Kiriakis mansion on Days of Our Lives. Kate was surprised, thinking he was leaving, but he assured her he was staying, thanks to Xander’s unexpected invitation. She doubted their shaky truce, but Philip insisted things had changed.

Meanwhile, Sarah struggled to keep Philip’s secret and confronted Xander about his decision. Their tense discussion was interrupted when Philip arrived, making things even more awkward. Later, Xander surprised Sarah with a pub cake, reminding her that saying yes to her was the best choice he ever made.

Belle learns the truth about EJ’s plans

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Belle confronted EJ about their complicated relationship. As district attorney, she couldn’t ignore his shady past and warned him to confess if he had done something wrong.

Just as EJ hesitated, Belle got a call from Paulina and learned he had been scheming to take her job. Furious, she threw water in his face and demanded answers. Their argument grew heated as they blamed each other for stealing the DA position.

Instead of walking away, Belle stood her ground. EJ assumed this was the end, but she proved him wrong. Their fight turned flirtatious, ending with a handshake and a trip upstairs.

Gabi and JJ decide to take down EJ

Gabi and JJ grew closer, balancing romance with their plan to take down EJ. After sharing a passionate moment, Gabi admitted she was worried about Rafe’s strange behavior and suspected EJ framed Jada. JJ agreed and suggested teaming up with Shawn to clear Jada’s name.

However, Gabi decided their mission could wait until after Valentine’s Day. They sealed their agreement with a kiss, and the duo seemed more determined than ever.

Jada and Shawn grow closer

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Jada drank until Shawn warned her to slow down. She vented about Rafe, and he distracted her with a game of darts. Shawn later asked about Belle and EJ, and Jada admitted she saw them together. Worried, Shawn walked her home. At her door, she stopped his kiss, confessing she still loved Rafe.

Valentine’s Day surprises and unspoken tensions

On Valentine’s Day, Roman surprised Kate with a sweet gift and a night watching The Traitors. Meanwhile, Philip and Sarah had a tense talk before Xander confirmed Philip’s stay at the Kiriakis mansion. Belle and EJ prepared for battle, while Gabi and JJ cemented their plan to take EJ down. With shifting alliances and hidden secrets, more drama appears to be on the way in Days of Our Lives.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

