Days Of Our Lives spoilers: Xander surprises Sarah while Belle and EJ make an important decision

NBC's Days Of Our Lives aired on American daytime television for the first time on November 8, 1965. It is set in the fictional town city of Salem. Created by Betty and Ted Corday, the show has kept fans captivated with their interesting storylines for decades. Days Of Our Lives mainly focuses on the dramatic lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. The show currently airs on Peacock.

Spoilers for the February 19, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives suggest that the story will primarly focus on Xander, Sarah, Belle, and EJ. Xander will take Sarah out for a surprise dinner. Meanwhile, Belle and EJ will have an important conversation regarding their relationship. Elsewhere, Jada and Shawn will bond over their personal struggles.

What to expect on the February 19, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives?

On Days Of Our Lives this Wednesday, Xander Kiriakis will have a Valentine's Day dinner planned for his wife Sarah Kiriakis. He will organize a candlelight dinner for her and the couple will spend some time together. Meanwhile, Xander's brother Philip Kiriakis will drop by in order to move into the Kiriakis mansion.

Spoilers suggest that Xander might be forthcoming about Philip's decision to join them at the Kiriakis mansion and help him feel welcome. Meanwhile, Sarah will grapple with the emotional consequences of having the knowledge regarding the forged letter that only she and Philip knew about.

Elsewhere in Salem city, Belle will drop by to have a drink with EJ DiMera and things will get intimate between the two. Spoilers suggest that the both of them will try to define what their relationship is. Since EJ and Belle both agreed that it was a mistake to be together, they will now try to come to terms with the fact that they could be in a relationship.

According to the preview video of this week's episodes, EJ may end up saying something offensive to Belle, leading her to throw a drink at his face. Belle might feel skeptical of trusting EJ since he oscillated between being caring and manipulative sometimes in his past and did not have a good record.

Post their argument, the two get intimate together and EJ confesses that he hopes for something more than just a casual relationship with Belle. Viewers of Days Of Our Lives will be able to find out what the two decide this Wednesday.

On the other hand, Jada Hunter and Shawn will bond with each other regarding their turbulent lives. Jada will open up about her recent struggles with the faux Rafe Hernandez, who in actuality was Arnold Feniger.

Jada has also finally moved out of faux Rafe's house, realizing that something fishy is going on but can't try to figure out what it is. She will open up about her grief over losing her job as the police commissioner due to fabricated proof. Shawn, in a bid to try to make her feel better, will take Jada out for a dart-throwing session at the pub. The two of them will share some light-hearted moments together.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

