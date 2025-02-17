Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 17 to 21, 2025)

Valentine's Day celebrations at Salem are spilling over on Days of Our Lives throughout the whole week starting February 17, 2025. As is the tradition with DOOL, love will bring complications, turmoils, and surprises in the coming week. However, some mysteries from the past week have yet to be unravelled.

The past week on Days of Our Lives found Salem residents back in their daily grind after the ordeal of script poisoning that affected the Body & Soul staff members. While B&S soap moved out of town after changing hands, the cured victims returned to their families to celebrate the season of love.

Julie Williams was seen reconnecting to her step-grandson, Doug III. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel received disappointing news about expanding their family. In the upcoming week, their storyline will continue, alongside unexpected romantic revelations, and Holly's admirers.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives continues to air on Peacock after moving from its parent channel, NBC, in 2022. The soap has been airing on Peacock since November 1965 and is one of the longest-running American daily shows. It showcases relationship dynamics among the residents of the fictional township of Salem.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Three significant story arcs to look out for between February 17 to 21, 2025

1) Chanel and Johnny offer to adopt Sophia's baby

As mentioned before, Chanel and Johnny are ready to start a family and are looking forward to having a baby. However, Chanel's recent checkup results have left the couple disappointed. While Chanel's body is not ready for a pregnancy right now, she may overcome her physical constraints in future.

In the meantime, the couple has decided to adopt a baby into the family. Their run-in with Tate has been fateful. As soon as the couple learns about Sophia Choi's mother, Amy Choi, grudgingly approving of adoption, Chanel and Johnny propose to take in Sophia's baby.

While Tate is taken aback with the offer, he will need to check with Sophia and Amy. Knowing Chanel and Johnny's reputation, and Amy's insistence on a religious couple for adoption, Tate may be up for an uphill task on Days of Our Lives.

2) Holly has more than one admirer

Tate and Holly will enjoy their first-ever intimacy (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Holly Jonas's Valentine's Day celebration is likely to comprise several admirers as per Days of Our Lives spoilers. While she will be waiting at the cabin for Tate, she will likely have an unexpected visitor. Doug III, who has offered to get his grandfather's old lyrics book from the cabin for Julie Williams, may to arrive to get his item.

However, he will be surprised to find Holly at the cabin, dressed in a negligee, which she gets into to impress Tate. Doug may decide to take this opportunity to confess his feelings for Holly. He will express to the awkward recipient how his heart skipped a beat when he saw her.

While an uncomfortable Holly will be relieved when Tate comes in, the latter will be startled to find Doug near his lady love. Doug will quickly take leave of the couple as Tate and Holly will get intimate with each other. However, Holly may find Doug's words haunting her through her closeness with Tate.

3) V-Day week hints at some unexpected couples

Valentine's Day will be celebrated romantically on Days of Our Lives by most of the committed couples including Steve and Kayla, Kate and Roman, and Xander and Sarah.

Just like Xander Kiriakis who will give his wife a red rose, Alex Kiriakis will present his estranged and reunited partner, Stephanie Johnson, a rose before sitting down for a romantic dinner and some banter. Even the reunited Leo and Javi will get together with affection, while JJ and Gabi will get intimate.

Hints of a surprising new couple may emerge with Jada Hunter and Shawn Brady who will be seen enjoying a game of darts. As the fired Commissioner Jada enjoys herself, there may be sparks of romance between the two. Whether this couple engages in a romance remains to be seen in future episodes of Days of Our Lives.

On the other hand, while EJ Dimera and Belle Black have indulged in intimacy before despite their dislike for each other, this week EJ may confess to having deeper feelings rejecting the idea of a casual fling in his relationship. This could be the start of an emotional relationship.

Since Ava Vitali and Rafe Hernandez are still in captivity, while Brady Black is looking for the former, there will be more drama in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives. Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to catch the latest in DOOL.

