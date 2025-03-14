Kate Hudson suffers double wardrobe malfunction at Running Point panel

In a recent interaction with The Paley Center for Media, Kate Hudson, the lead star of Netflix's Running Point, was faced with an unexpected moment. During the interview posted on the organization's YouTube on March 7, 2025, she was asked questions related to production. While answering, Hudson encountered a wardrobe malfunction.

Ad

While the exact nature of the malfunction remains unknown, her dress appeared to have broken or loosened from the back. The incident prompted Kate Hudson to clutch her chest in an attempt to prevent any accidental exposure to the public.

Soon after, her co-stars, Justin Theroux and Brenda Song, came in. While Song shielded her from the audience, Theroux tried to fix her dress from the back.

This was not the only time Kate Hudson suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the event. At another point, when she was not the one speaking, her dress popped open. The second mishap occured when her Running Point co-star Brenda Song was sharing her experience from the shooting.

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

What happened to Kate Hudson's dress during The Paley Center for Media interview, and how did she manage it?

Ad

Running Point star Kate Hudson found herself in a quandary when her dress was seemingly loosened during a conversation with the interviewer at The Paley Center for Media.

When her dress initially loosened, Hudson exclaimed, clutching it, and alerted her co-stars about the malfunction. Once Justin Thereoux began assisting her with her dress, Brenda Song stood up from her seat and remained positioned before Hudson with arms spread wide to block the view.

Ad

Later, when Thereoux could finally set the dress in place, Hudson made light of the situation and joked that she did all of it intentionally. The second time her dress popped up, she joked again, saying that it was pre-planned.

About Running Point

Ad

Kate Hudson stars in the lead role of Isla Gordon in Netflix's Running Point. She is the only sister in the Gordon family and is undermined as a result of her previous status as a party girl. However, when all of her brothers are unable to assume leadership of their family's basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves, she is made president of the team.

Isla's character on the show is loosely inspired by the life of Jeanie Buss, the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. Buss also executive produced the show.

Ad

During an interview with Time on February 19, 2025, Mindy Kaling, who was one of the show's producers, remembered how Buss came to her with the idea of making a project about her and having control over its narrative.

"It was actually Jeanie Buss who reached out because she liked The Mindy Project and The Office. So many people write about her and make shows where she’s a tertiary character. She was like, 'I run this. I want to be a producer on a show about my own life,'” she said.

Ad

Besides Hudson, the show stars Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg, Brenda Song as Ali Lee, and Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon. Scott MacArthur plays Ness Gordon, while Fabrizio Guido plays Jackie Moreno. Justin Theroux, Max Greenfield, Jay Ellis, Dane DiLiegro, Jon Glaser, Kayla Monterroso Mejia, Uche Agada, and Roberto Sanchez, among others, comprise the supporting cast.

All episodes of Running Point are currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback