Which Paradise actor is engaged to Justin Theroux? Details explored

Since August 2024, Justin Theroux has been engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, who currently stars as Jane Driscoll in the political sci-fi series Paradise. She appears alongside Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Jon Beavers, Gerald McRaney, Krys Marshall, Cassidy Freeman, and others.

Nicole is also known for playing Maud Beaton in HBO's historical drama series The Gilded Age, and Caroline in the miniseries We Were the Lucky Ones.

Meanwhile, Justin Theroux has starred in films like The Girl on the Train, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Wanderlust, among others. Furthermore, he has also appeared in the supernatural series The Leftovers, the miniseries White House Plumbers, and the drama series The Mosquito Coast.

Everything to know about Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's relationship

Justin Theroux and Nicole as seen together in December 2024 (Image via Instagram/@n.brydonbloom)

Justin Theroux was first spotted with the Paradise actress in February 2023, when they both attended a Netflix-related event at the social club, Zero Bond, in NYC. Speaking of their first meeting, Justin told the host of The Drew Barrymore Show on September 18, 2024, that they had met through mutual friends.

"The first impression was wow. And then a friend of mine who was with me, literally the quote, (they) said, 'That's the one.' Like, we hadn't even met yet. And I was like, 'She's so stunning.' So I went over and started talking and things like that and it progressed," he said.

When Nicole appeared on Today on February 7, 2025, she shared that their relationship began as a friendship and quickly blossomed into love.

On August 29, 2024, People Magazine exclusively reported that the 53-year-old Justin Theroux and 30-year-old Nicole Brydon Bloom were engaged. He reportedly proposed in Italy, where the couple had gone to attend the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

At the red carpet, Nicole flashed her engagement ring, a 4-carat custom-made ring by Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry. The ring features an emerald cut diamond that is set in platinum with 18-carat yellow gold inlay. Moreover, the couple's birthstones are also embedded in the band.

On February 6, 2025, Nicole appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and shared details about how Justin popped the question. She stated:

"He was very romantic. He did it properly, it was very sweet. Just the two of us."

Justin Theroux was previously married to the Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston from 2015 till 2018.

Who does Nicole Brydon Bloom play in Paradise?

Nicole plays special agent Jane Driscoll in the Hulu series Paradise. She is a member of President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) Secret Service team alongside senior agents like Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), Billy Pace (Jon Beavers), and Nicole Robinson (Krys Marshall).

Jane appears as Billy's girlfriend in the first episode of the political thriller series created by Dan Fogelman. However, in a twist, she kills her boyfriend by poisoning him towards the end of episode 4, which aired on February 4, 2025.

Jane is one of the hired assassins working for Samantha 'Sinatra' Redmond (Julianne Nicholson). Billy, who was also a contract killer for Sinatra, was unaware of Jane's true identity until his final moments.

Following a confrontation with Sinatra, where Billy tells her to send her biggest menace to take him out, Jane tells him, "I’m it, baby," as he takes his last breath. She did not love Billy and had staged a romantic relationship with him at the behest of Sinatra.

A flashback scene from the episode shows President Cal sending four scientists to investigate if the surface of Earth is hospitable for life. However, Sinatra does not want the bunker's residents to know that Earth is habitable, and hence, orders Billy to kill the scientists, including Susan Donnelly, before they can make their findings public.

Later, when Billy threatens to come clean to his best friend Xavier, Sinatra sends her best agent to silence him forever.

