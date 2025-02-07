7 Sterling K. Brown movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Paradise

One of the many reasons Hulu's Paradise has earned praise from viewers is for its intense performances, with Sterling K. Brown in the forefront. Even though the series premiered only last month and four out of eight episodes are still yet to air, Paradise has already found plenty of takers who are invested in its engaging plot. In addition to Brown, it also stars Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden and others.

Sterling K. Brown plays Agent Xavier Collins who leads President Cal Bradford's (Marsden) Secret Service security detail. He is on good terms with the President but when he is killed, Xavier becomes embroiled in a high-profile investigation that unravels dangerous secrets. In addition to the intriguing premise, the show also benefits from clever story structure and unexpected twists.

Viewers who have enjoyed Sterling K. Brown's performance in Paradise should check out the other notable titles, mentioned on this list, that showcase the actor's versatility and range.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

This Is Us, Waves and five other titles starring Sterling K. Brown that prove he can play any role with finesse

1) Army Wives (2007)

This Sterling K. Brown show is heartwarming and emotional (Image via ABC)

This beloved show aired between 2007 and 2013. Containing seven seasons and 117 episodes, Army Wives is centered around the lives of four army wives, one army husband, and their families. The cast includes Catherine Bell, Kim Delaney, Sally Pressman, Brigid Brannagh, Sterling K. Brown, and more.

Sterling K. Brown plays Dr. Roland Burton who is married to Colonel Joan Burton. Since the couple spends a lot of time apart, their relationship witnesses many ups and downs during the course of the show. Sterling K. Brown's character is especially memorable because he is the only man in "The Tribe" but still plays an active role like the others.

Army Wives is worth the watch because the show accurately portrays the sacrifices made by soldiers and officers, and by their families who support them through thick and thin. It is also endearing to see the support structure the central characters have created to get each other through the tough times.

Where to watch: Army Wives can be streamed on Hulu, Disney+ and Prime Video.

2) This Is Us (2016)

Viewers looking for immersive storytelling will find this Sterling K. Brown show appealing (Image via NBC)

This drama containing six seasons and 106 episodes boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and more. Essentially, the show puts the limelight on two parents and their three children. However, the story is told through different time frames which allow viewers to become invested in their character development.

In the show, Sterling K. Brown plays Randall Pearson, an upper middle-class politician. He was adopted by the Pearsons when he was young. As an adult, when he gets to reunite with his biological father, it is a bittersweet experience because as much as he would like to connect to his roots, he has plenty of pent-up anger bubbling inside him.

It is not always easy to connect multiple narratives from different timelines but This Is Us does it beautifully without missing a beat. The creators make an effort to connect all the dots in a plausible manner so that the audience never becomes disconnected. It also helps that all the central characters, Randall included, feel genuine and sincere.

Where to watch: This Is Us is available on Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

3) American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson (2016)

Sterling K. Brown delivers a compelling performance in this season (Image via FX)

The People v. O. J. Simpson is the first season of the popular true crime anthology series, American Crime Story. Based on Jeffrey Toobin's The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson, it stars Sterling K. Brown, Christian Clemenson, Kenneth Choi, Cuba Gooding Jr., and others.

The 10-episode season provides insights into the much-talked-about murder trial of O. J. Simpson. Sterling K. Brown plays the role of Christopher Darden who started getting attention from national media when he became a co-prosecutor in the trial.

As a whole, American Crime Story has been praised both by viewers and critics but fans of the show will always have a soft spot for The People v. O. J. Simpson because it helped set the bar high with its tight screenplay and impactful dialogue.

Where to watch: American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson can be viewed on Disney+, Hulu and Prime Video.

4) Hotel Artemis (2018)

Hotel Artemis combines action and mystery (Image via Official Website)

Cinephiles who are fond of dystopian narratives cannot miss out on this engaging thriller set in futuristic Los Angeles. Marking Drew Pearce's feature film directorial debut, it stars Jodie Foster in the lead. She plays Jean Thomas, also known as The Nurse, who runs a secret hospital for criminals. Sterling K. Brown plays Sherman, a criminal who is reeling from a bank robbery gone wrong.

Often movies that are high on action tend to feel a little lacking in the story department but thankfully Hotel Artemis doesn't have the problem. The solid screenplay thrives on powerful performances by the cast, especially that of Brown, Foster and Jeff Goldblum who plays the intimidating "Wolfking".

The exhilarating score of Hotel Artemis also helps add to the narrative by adding just the right amount of intensity to the scenes that need it.

Where to watch: Hotel Artemis is available for streaming on Prime Video and Netflix.

5) Waves (2019)

Waves will have viewers reaching for the tissues (Image via A24)

This compelling drama by Trey Edward Shults proves that not all narratives need to have high-octane scenes to keep the audience invested. It stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Taylor Russell, Lucas Hedges, and more. The story is focused on the strained bond between the members of a suburban American family who are dealing with a tragic loss.

Over the last few years, A24 has made a name for itself for releasing impactful movies that feature emotional storytelling and this Sterling K. Brown movie isn't any different. Waves showcases both sides of the coin - the frustration felt by teenagers burdened by the expectations of their parents and the helplessness parents feel as they watch their children navigate the harsh realities of life.

Apart from the memorable performances by the talented cast, the movie also boasts striking cinematography that adds to the overall viewing experience.

Where to watch: Waves can be viewed on Prime Video.

6) Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)

Comedy fans shouldn't miss out on this underrated gem starring Sterling K. Brown (Image via Monkeypaw Productions)

This Sterling K. Brown movie is a hilarious mockumentary that will make viewers laugh out loud. Adamma Ebo's feature directorial debut stars Brown and Regina Hall in the lead. They play Lee-Curtis Childs and Trinitie Childs, the pastor and first lady of a megachurch. They have a big following but things change when Lee-Curtis gets involved in a devastating scandal.

One year later, they decide to re-open the church and hire a documentary crew to document their comeback. But, as expected, it isn't easy to restore their former glory. As Sterling K. Brown is usually seen in more serious roles, it is always a treat to see him step out of his comfort zone and try something different.

The well-written screenplay thrives on the chemistry between the talented leads who are able to pull off both the comedic and dramatic scenes with great ease.

Where to watch: Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

7) Biosphere (2022)

Biosphere thrives on its well-developed and endearing lead characters (Image via Official Website)

The intriguing premise of this Sterling K. Brown movie will appeal to cinephiles who enjoy watching compelling apocalyptic dramas. Mel Eslyn's feature-length directorial debut stars Mark Duplass alongside Brown. It is set after a global apocalypse which has wiped out almost all humans. Two friends, Billy and Ray, live inside a dome that protects them from the outside environment.

Even though the audience only sees Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass throughout the entirety of the movie, it never gets boring because their characters are endearing and realistic. The narrative isn't solely about the apocalypse or what caused it, but about the friendship that the two characters share.

Biosphere explores themes of climate change, politics, evolution and the like. But at the same time, it also shares poignant messages about hope, the importance of human connections and striving to be better human beings. It is the combination of all these different aspects that make it a movie worth watching.

Where to watch: Biosphere is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Fans of Sterling K. Brown should add these engrossing shows and movies to their watchlist because they showcase the actor's ability to capture the viewer's attention with his immersive performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback