Running Point: Release date, plot, trailer, and everything to know

Running Point is a new American sports comedy series that delves into the dynamic and frequently tumultuous world of professional basketball operation. The series provides a fresh perspective on the challenges that a woman faces when stepping into a leadership role in a male-dominated association.

Created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Elaine Ko, the show's star-speckled cast is led by Kate Hudson. Running Point promises to combine humor, drama, and sports into a compelling narrative that will appeal to a broad followership.

The series premieres on Netflix on February 27, 2025, making it a significant addition to the platform's different original happy lineup.

Release date of Running Point

A snap of Jay Ellis as Jay Brown in the Running Point trailer (Image via YouTube / Netflix)

Running Point is releasing on February 27, 2025, at 12:00 am EST on Netflix. The series comprises ten episodes, each designed to give an in-depth look into the complications of managing a professional basketball team.

To watch this show, viewers need to have a Netflix subscription. The subscription usually starts from $7.99 per month with ads. The standard plan without ads costs $17.99 per month. And the premium plan costs $24.99 per month.

Overview and trailer of Running Point

The narrative centers around Isla Gordon, portrayed by Kate Hudson, who suddenly finds herself at the helm of her family's professional basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves. A reproach forces her brother to abdicate, thrusting Isla into the position of president.

Despite her lack of experience in sports operations, Isla is determined to prove her worth to her skeptical family, the team's board, and the broader sports community. The series explores themes of ambition, adaptability, and the pursuit of respect in a terrain fraught with challenges and preconceived sundries.

The trailer for Running Point was released on January 30, 2025, offering a glimpse into Isla Gordon's tumultuous trip as she navigates the challenges of leading a professional basketball franchise.

The trailer showcases the series' mix of comedy and drama, pressing Isla's determination to defy prospects and lead her platoon to success.

Cast and characters

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's Running Point (Image via Getty)

The ensemble cast features a mix of seasoned actors and rising talents.

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, who is seeking to establish herself as a competent leader in the sports world.

Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon; the chief financial officer of the Waves and Isla's brother.

Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon, another member of the Gordon family and general manager of the Los Angeles Waves.

Brenda Song as Ali Lee; Isla'sfriend and chief of staff.

Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno

Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg

Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield

Max Greenfield as Lev Levy; Isla's fiancé and a pediatrician.

Other supporting cast

Jay Ellis as Jay Brown

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Ana Moreno

Dane DiLiegro as Badrag Knauss

Scott Evans as Charlie

Roberto Sanchez as Stephen Ramirez

Uche Agada as Dyson Gibbs

This diverse cast aims to portray the multifaceted nature of professional sports operations, presenting both particular and professional challenges.

Production team

The series boasts a robust product. Show creators are Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Elaine Ko. David Stassen is the showrunner, known for his work on The Mindy Project and Central Intelligence.

Executive producers are Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Jeanie Buss, Linda Rambis, Howard Klein, and Kate Hudson.

Conclusion

Running Point emerges as a promising addition to Netflix's lineup, offering a humorous yet perceptive disquisition of the professional basketball assiduity's inner workings. With a compelling plot, a talented cast, and a seasoned product platoon, the series is poised to allure cults seeking a fresh take on sports slapsticks.

As the release date approaches, expectations build for a show that blends ambition, family dynamics, and the pursuit of success in the high-stakes world of professional sports.

