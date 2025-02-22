"Her icon status is so deserved"— Kate Hudson calls Taylor Swift an "exceptional writer" and reveals her daughter is a Swiftie

Kate Hudson has waxed lyrical about Taylor Swift in an interview with Los Angeles Times published on Friday, February 21. During the discourse, the 45-year-old hitmaker also raved about Taylor Swift's writing and revealed that her daughter was a big fan of the songstress.

With 14 Grammys, 11 chart-topping studio albums, and innumerable iconic musical numbers, Taylor Swift is one of the most recognizable names of this generation. She recently concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour, which amassed over $2 billion in revenue and became the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

During the interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kate Hudson revealed that she had taken her daughter to one of the Eras Tour concerts because she was a Swiftie (name given to Taylor Swift fans). However, the songstress revealed that her daughter fell asleep halfway through the concert because it was late.

"I saw the show a few times, including the finale in Vancouver. My sister-in-law was there. She’s such a Swiftie that it’s almost uncomfortable," she said, laughing. "But I get it: Taylor’s done something so amazing, which is that she’s never wavered from her conviction. No matter what everyone’s laid on her, she’s just continued to strive forward. And she really is an exceptional writer. Her icon status is so deserved."

Kate Hudson shares her six-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, with her fiance Danny Fujikawa.

When Kate Hudson named her favorite Taylor Swift album

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK - Source: Getty

The recent interview with the Los Angeles Times wasn't the only time Kate Hudson lavished praise on Swift. The 45-year-old has raved about Swift multiple times in the past. In 2024, Hudson appeared on SiriusXM's channel, The Pulse, for the company's Guest DJ Campaign. There, she selected a few of her favorite musical numbers to listen to with her fans. During the appearance, Hudson revealed that she was a Swiftie.

While playing the last song of her set, Kate Hudson gushed about the Love Story hitmaker, saying:

"I absolutely adore her."

She continued, explaining what an ordeal it was to play just one of the songs sung by Taylor Swift. However, she ultimately went with her personal favorite.

"I think I'm gonna go with one from 1989, which is one of my favorite albums of hers," Hudson said.

Kate Hudson picked the song Out of the Woods as her top pick from the album. She also revealed that her daughter, Rani Rose, preferred the same Era and that she was obsessed with the song Welcome to New York.

1989 is Taylor Swift's fifth studio album, which came out on October 27, 2014. Released by Big Machine Records, the album was named after Swift's birth year and signified a symbolic resurrection of the songstress from a country singer to a pop sensation.

Swift produced the album along with collaborators Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Shellback, Ryan Tedder, Imogen Heap, and Nathan Chapman. 1989 sold 14 million copies worldwide and was certified nine times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It also spent 11 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart and won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

