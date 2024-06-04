"I don’t have that same fear of rejection anymore" — Kate Hudson explains why it took her 2 decades to embark on music career

Bride Wars fame Kate Hudson entered the music arena in January 2024 with her single, Talk About Love. Previously, the actress lent her voice to songs in the musical series, Glee and the 2009 movie, Nine.

In an interview with Variety dated June 2, 2024, the Fool's Gold actress opened up about why it took her 2 decades to embark on her music career. Talking about how she wasn't prepared to pursue music at the start of her career, Hudson mentioned:

"And at this age and where I’m at in my life, I don’t have that same fear of rejection anymore. I really just want to share it. I recognize that you’re not gonna win everybody over. But I can’t be led by that fear, or else I just would never put art into the world."

The actress also mentioned that she would've been carried away with what people were saying if she began singing in her twenties.

"You feel like you’re under a microscope" — Kate Hudson on music career, family legacy, and more

In her interview, Kate Hudson stated that one of the reasons she postponed her music career amidst acting was that she had big family footsteps to fill.

"I’m not sure people realize how tough-skinned you have to be to get there. You feel like you’re under a microscope, just internally, in the business," Kat Hudson added.

The actress shared that she felt a lot throughout her career given that many people rooted for her, while others wanted to see her fail. Crediting her family members, she said that they don't value the noise but the work that helped her create a tough skin in the acting world.

Additionally, Kate Hudson talked about working with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, the lead vocalist and founder of the band Chief. She told Variety that Danny hadn't touched music for 10 years and was indulged in editing. However, she wanted him to work on her new album Glorius, which was released on May 17, 2024.

Kate added that once the songwriting process with musician, Linda Perry, was complete, it "unlocked something" in Danny. The actress shared that now Danny can't stop writing. She jokingly said that it makes her feel like she's married to singer-songwriter, Brian Wilson.

"He doesn’t come out of his studio and he just writes all day, and it’s wild to watch. But he was able to unlock the sound of the album, really," Hudson stated.

Moreover, Kate Hudson spoke about her first public ticketed concert which took place on May 18, 2024, at The Bellwether, L.A. The actress told the publication that it's all new for her and she's figuring out what it'll look like. She further discussed the struggle of choosing venues and organizing concerts while having her kids around.

Talking about her future plans with regard to public performances, Kate stated:

"I’d like to put a real tour together and really tour the album. But it’s my dream. I want to be able to play in front of people and have that experience. It’s so much fun up there; it’s my happy place. That [the Bellwether] was really my first show with people that I don’t really know, with fans and it was a wild experience."

Kate Hudson also shared how performing feels like "being thrown into the fire" and that once she starts singing she feels calm within the first 10 seconds.

On the acting front, the actress recently finished shooting for Netflix series titled Running Point, alongside Mindy Kaling.