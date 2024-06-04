Kate Hudson says her family might "disown" her if she plays Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks in a biopic

Hollywood star Kate Hudson follows the long line of actresses who want to play music icon Stevie Nicks in a biopic. In a conversation with Rolling Stone about her debut album Glorious, Hudson also shared her ambition to bring the life of the Fleetwood Mac singer to the screen, but there’s one caveat—her family might “disown her.”

She said:

“The ultimate is Stevie [Nicks]. But my family might, like, disown me if I ever got a chance to play Stevie. ‘Cause they’d be like, ‘Can we not go method [acting]?’ I would probably go way too far into the character.”

While musical biopics have been the rage in Hollywood with Elton John’s career having been featured in Rocketman, Amy Winehouse in Back to Black, and Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Nicks’s story is yet to be immortalized in cinema.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kate Hudson shared the most important element she’s looking for in a story when signing up for a biopic. The Almost Famous actress shared:

“To me, it’s all about the interesting life, and being able to tell the story correctly.”

Hudson noted that Stevie Nicks is the “ultimate” in that sense. Though she admitted that “going method” as Nicks would prove chaotic in her personal life, the actress-turned-musician holds the Fleetwood Mac vocalist in the highest regard, saying:

“I think for all the girls who love rock, Stevie’s just our number one. Her whole life experience and the music.”

She also highlighted the band’s journey, which she called the “ultimate rock and roll story.

“Fleetwood Mac, that whole journey from before Stevie to after Stevie? And her relationship with Lindsey? It’s like a trilogy. There’s so much there. To me, that’s like the ultimate rock and roll story.”

Aside from Stevie Nicks, another musical icon Hudson hopes to immortalize in cinema in a biopic is Dusty Springfield. Sharing her reasons, Hudson mentioned:

“I think Dusty Springfield is a really interesting story. She’s one of my favorites and she was very shy.”

Talking about what could make Springfield’s biopic stand out on the big screen, Kate Hudson noted:

“I think she struggled with being open about her sexuality. That could be a very powerful movie.”

With her introduction to music, Kate Hudson wanting to play two iconic singers in a biopic wouldn’t be far off. The actress has recently launched her music career with her debut single Talk About Love in January and her debut studio album Glorious on May 17.

Kate Hudson held a concert at The Bellwether in Los Angeles on May 18 to celebrate her album release.

