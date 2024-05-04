"I'm getting back on the bus" — Kate Hudson debuts TV performance on 'Tonight Show' ahead of upcoming album, teases tour

Kate Hudson recently made her television debut as a singer on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed her song, Gonna Find Out from her upcoming debut album, Glorious, which is all set to release on May 17, 2024. During the show, she talked at length about her debut album and also gave more details about the tracks.

Revealing that the tracks in the album include rock, soul, country, and pop songs, Hudson also teased a tour, as she exclaimed:

"I'm getting back on the bus! I have some gigs coming up and I'm so excited.”

While she did not give out more information about her tour, her website states that she will be performing at The Bellwether in Los Angeles. During the show, she went on and stated how she “loves music,” adding:

"It's like too much to explain... I love music, I've loved music my entire life. It was my first love and I've been writing music my whole life. I just thought it was something I'd only have for myself until, like, COVID. And then I was like 'I'll regret not just putting it out in the world.' So I did."

Kate Hudson’s new album, Glorious, will comprise 12 songs, Gonna Find Out, which she performed on Jimmy Fallon’s show, along with other tracks like Fire, The Nineties, Live Forever, Talk About Love, Love Ain’t Easy, Romeo and many others.

Kate Hudson spoke about collaborating with her fiance Danny Fujikawa for the album

As Hudson made her debut on TV with Jimmy Fallon’s show, she spoke at length about her album, and how her fiance helped her in co-writing the songs. She spoke about the writing experience and said:

"It was so much fun because I'd never had like a collaborative writing experience. We just had like a weird, awkward first date, and sat around in a circle.”

She then opened up about how she is loving that she is launching her music career:

"It's so new and I'm loving it... I'm just so happy when I'm doing it, so I'm just staying there, just staying present with music.”

Furthermore, Kate Hudson recently celebrated the launch of her forthcoming album by unboxing a vinyl copy of Glorious and sharing the clip on Instagram. In the clip, shared on May 3, 2024, she revealed the vinyl version, and captioned the post “she’s born.”

While Glorious will be Kate Hudson’s first album, she has already released her first single Talk About Love in January 2024, which is also co-written with Linda Perry and her fiance, Danny, who is also a musician.

Kate Hudson, born in 1979, is popular for her movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, You, Me and Dupree, Fool’s Gold and even Bride Wars. Apart from singing and acting, Hudson is also the owner of a fitness brand, called Fabletics.

Over the years, she has also authored many books like Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways To Love Your Body, and Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition. That apart, she has worked as a director and producer for many films like Cutlass and 14 Hours in 2007, and Bride Wars in 2009.