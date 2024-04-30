Kate Hudson opens up about being told she was "too old" to start a career in music at 45

Kate Hudson, the American actress recently shared her thoughts on how she was once told she was “too old” to launch a music career. However, she is now set to release her debut album, Glorious, on May 17, 2024, at the age of 45.

The star spoke about the same in an interview for CBS’ Sunday Morning, which aired on Sunday, April 28.

"There was someone who said to me, and it kind of jarred me a little. It was when I was in my early 30s, and they basically said, ‘It’s done, it’s passed. You can’t, you’re too old.’ And you know, for me, it wasn’t just about being a performer, it was about wanting to write music. So it kind of, like, kind of resonated there for a bit. And then I was like, ‘Eh, f*ck you.’ No, no one tells me what to do," she said.

Hudson also talked about songwriting and her relationship with her father, musician Bill Hudson.

What else did Kate Hudson say in the CBS interview?

Kate Hudson had a release party for her debut single, Talk About Love, in the first week of February. The song and its music video explored a love story from many angles. On April 17, 2024, as she dropped the single, Gonna Find Out, the actress announced that she would be releasing her album, Glorious, on May 17.

Kate Hudson recently appeared on Sunday Morning to talk about her new pursuit of music. The Bride Wars star recalled how someone once told her she was too old to start a music career. She was in her early 30s at the time. Hudson celebrated her 45th birthday on April 19.

In the interview on Sunday, she was asked how long she had been writing songs, and the actress answered, "Really poorly, my whole life. I guess I wasn’t ready for it until now." Kate Hudson was then asked why she began working in music in earnest after years, and she explained,

"I just don’t care anymore about what people think, probably. It was never right, whether it was my own stuff or feeling afraid to mess up my movie career — just never felt right. Until now. I’m just doing it."

Kate Hudson was born in April 1979 in Los Angeles, California, United States to parents Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. The couple also share a son, Oliver Hudson, who was born two months after they got married. Bill is a member of the 1970s band The Hudson Brothers. Speaking about the same, Kate noted:

"Those Hudson Brothers are crazy-talented musicians and wonderful songwriters. My dad’s a great songwriter."

However, Hudson also added that regardless of his musical prowess, the father-daughter did not have much of a relationship.

Her parents split up in 1980 and Goldie was later linked with Kurt Russell. When the actress was a toddler, she grew up with Kurt and her mother, but mentioned that she has been estranged from her father for some time now.

When asked about her relationship with Bill, she explained:

"I don't really have one. But it's like, you know, it's warming up. There's warming up [with] this all happening. But it'll be whatever it will be, you know? I have no expectation of that with my father. It's like, I just want him to be happy."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress was then asked what makes her happy and she said it was singing on stage, on camera, or both. The star also talked about going on tour after the release of her first album, explaining that she feels ready and does not "have the fear. I just have excitement".

Kate Hudson, however, also stated that she is still very much involved with acting projects, and following one dream does not mean giving up on another.