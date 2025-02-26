Amanda Balionis shares new behind-the-scenes footage of Netflix's 'Full Swing' filming process

Amanda Balionis made an appearance in the third season of Netflix’s ‘Full Swing.’ She took to Instagram to share a peek into the behind-the-scenes of the filming process.

Full Swing is a TV documentary series produced in partnership with The PGA Tour and Netflix. It gives viewers a look into the lives of PGA Tour stars and how they navigate challenges in their personal lives while managing their careers. The show’s first season aired in 2023, and the second in 2024.

Full Swing Season 3, featuring PGA Stars such as Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy dropped on Tuesday, February 25. It also features CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, who appeared in the first episode.

Balionis posted a video on Instagram where she was on the set of Full Swing, getting ready to speak to the cameras. She captioned it:

“Full Swing Season 3: officially activated 🤩 can’t wait to hear your favorite storylines and who your new favorite players are after you binge the series!”

In the first episode of Full Swing’s latest season, Amanda Balionis spoke up about Scottie Scheffler’s Master’s win.

"For Scottie Scheffler, he slammed the door closed, wins for a second time. He put himself in the history books. He's not competing against every other guy on the PGA tour, he's competing against himself. It felt like he knew he's in complete control of his game now,” Balionis said on Full Swing via Netflix.

She also spoke about the LIV Golf-PGA Tour rivalry, saying that both sides will need to find a way to work together for the sake of the game.

Amanda Balionis is no stranger to the cameras. She has been an American sports journalist since 2009, regularly covering PGA Tour and CBS Sports events. Balionis has worked for companies such as Callaway Golf, MSG Network, and Verizon Fios.

Amanda Balionis shares picture recap from the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Amanda Balionis keeps an active Instagram profile where she regularly shares details of her life and career with 327,000 followers. She was present at the Torrey Pines golf course to cover the 2025 Genesis Invitational and shared details from the event on Instagram.

Balionis posted a seven-slide picture carousel. In the pictures, she can be seen interviewing the 2025 Genesis Invitational winner Ludvig Aberg, and other stars such as Maverick McNealy and Scottie Scheffler. She used the caption:

“What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish 🤩 Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness 💯”

Amanda Balionis also covered the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, held from February 6-9.

