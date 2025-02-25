Scottie Scheffler reveals he 'cried my eyes out' after $3.6M Masters win on Netflix's 'Full Swing'

Scottie Scheffler recently talked about his 2024 Masters win in Netflix's Full Swing series that documents the life of pro golfers on the PGA Tour. The third season of The Full Swing was released on Netflix on Monday (Feb. 24), as golf fans across the world eagerly waited for its release.

One of the main attractions from the first episode was Scheffler talking about his 2024 Masters win for which he received $3.6 million and revealing that he cried his eyes out in the locker room.

"Walking up 18, it's very difficult to put into words what that means," Scheffler said. "I grew up watching Tiger Woods take that walk, and for me to be able to do it, it only lasts for a couple of minutes, but it is pretty special."

Continuing further, he said he did not know what to expect when he won the Masters for the first time in 2022. But this time, while walking to the locker room, he knew what was going to happen.

"I've never been a great celebrator. I've always been just on to the next thing. But I remember the walk from scoring to the locker room was where it felt real because when I first won, I didn't know what to expect. This time I knew exactly what was going to happen, and I was going up to the champion's locker room. I remember taking that minute. I cried, cried my eyes out, it was awesome," Scheffler revealed.

Scottie Scheffler hugs his caddie after winning the 2024 Masters - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler dominated the 2024 Masters as he registered a win by four strokes after carding -11 for the event, while Ludvig Aberg finished runner-up at -7.

Meanwhile, the third season of Full Swing is out on Netflix now. The first season of the Full Swing was released in 2023 as the crew filmed the 2022 season, while the second season came out last year in 2024, showcasing the 2023 PGA Tour season.

Can Full Swing attract more eyeballs this season?

Full Swing saw a dip in its viewership last year as according to the data released, the series had just 4.8 million views and 28.5 million hours of watch time from January to June 2024. The watch time is down significantly as the first season saw around 53.1 million hours of watch time in the same timeframe in 2023.

One crucial reason for these low viewership numbers for the second season could be the lack of interesting subjects. The first season followed the life on the PGA Tour that had the entire LIV Golf saga as well. The golf world saw a huge turmoil with the emergence of LIV Golf and prominent names jumping the ship.

So now that the third season is out with seven episodes of around 40 to 50 minutes each, Netflix will be hopeful of attracting more eyeballs like the first season.

