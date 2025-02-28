Running Point: Full list of cast in Netflix series explored

An American sports comedy series, Running Point, explores the world of professional basketball operations. The series offers a new standpoint on the difficulties a woman encounters when taking on a leadership part in an association that men dominate.

Running Point debuted on Netflix on February 27, 2025. It is produced by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Elaine Ko. The series features Kate Hudson in the leading role, alongside Drew Tarver, Brenda Song and more.

Cast of The Running Point

The ensemble cast of Running Point features:

1) Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon

Kate Hudson portrays the promoter, Isla Gordon, the recently appointed chairman of the Los Angeles Waves, a professional basketball platoon possessed by her family. Isla's trip centers on proving her capability in a high-pressure environment.

Hudson gained wide recognition for her part as Penny Lane in Nearly Famous (2000), which earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination. Hudson also starred in various romantic comedy films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Bride Wars (2009), and Something Borrowed (2011).

2) Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon

Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon

Drew Tarver plays Sandy Gordon, Isla's sibling and the platoon's Chief Financial Officer in the Running Point. Sandy is depicted as the person seeking to maintain the family's sports dynasty, frequently changing his attempts at control, leading to particular challenges.

Tarver has previously starred in the comedy series The Other Two (2019–2021), portraying Cary Dubek, an aspiring actor navigating the complications of fame. He also appeared in a guest role as Officer Gary Jennings in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

3) Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon

Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon

Scott MacArthur takes on the role of Ness Gordon in the Running Point, one of Isla's brothers. Ness's character adds to the family dynamics, contributing to the internal challenges Isla faces as she steps into her new position.

MacArthur is best known for a Fox comedy series titled The Mick (2017–2018), where he played Jimmy Shepherd, a sweet yet dim-witted pseudo-father figure. He appeared in other projects, namely El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) and The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020).

4) Brenda Song as Ali Lee

Brenda Song as Ali Lee

Brenda Song portrays Ali Lee in Running Point, the Los Angeles Waves' redoubtable chief of staff and Isla's council roommate. Ali is well-clued in the Gordon family's complex politics and is a pivotal supporter of Isla within the association.

In the Disney Channel series, Song played London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005–2008) and its spin-off The Suite Life on Deck (2008–2011). Additionally, Brenda Song has voiced characters in animated series Amphibia (2019–2022) and the 2011 family adventure film The Little Engine That Could. She also starred in movies like The Social Network (2010), The Last Showgirl (2024), and more.

5) Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg

Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg

Chet Hanks takes on the role of Travis Bugg, a challenging player on the Waves' roster. His character in Running Point presents hurdles for Isla as she strives to assert her authority and manage the platoon's dynamics.

Hanks has appeared in TV series Empire (2018–2019) and Shameless (2016–2018). Hanks has also pursued a music career, releasing tracks such as Ocean Park EP, NowhereLand, and DAMN!, among others.

6) Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield

Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield

Toby Sandeman potrays Marcus Winfield, one of the best players from Los Angeles Waves. He is a 12-time all-star with two championship rings and two gold medals.

Sandeman has played Symphony Bosket in TV shows including Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021–present). Sandeman has also protrayed Prince Sebastian in the 2015–2018 television series The Royals.

7) Max Greenfield as Lev tax

Max Greenfield as Lev tax

Max Greenfield plays Lev, Isla's fiancé in Running Point and a pediatrician. His character provides support to Isla amidst the professional challenges she navigates.

Greenfield's portrayal of Schmidt in the Fox sitcom New Girl (2011–2018) earned him a nomination for an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Veronica Mars (2005–2007), The Neighborhood (2018–present), and films like Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015), Promising Young Woman (2020) are among Greenfield's other noteworthy projects.

Other supporting cast of Running Point

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Ana Moreno

Jay Ellis as Jay Brown

Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno

Dane DiLiegro as Badrag Knauss

Scott Evans as Charlie

Roberto Sanchez as Stephen Ramirez

Uche Agada as Dyson Gibbs

Plot of the series

Isla takes over as chairman of the Los Angeles Waves after her family is forced to step down. She needs to move her doubtful siblings, the board, and the lesser sports world that she's the stylish person for the job now that she's entering the family business.

She sets out to negotiate this throughout the series, figuring out how to succeed in the unstable and manly-dominated world of sports. Running Point delves into themes of leadership, and family dynamics.

Watch Running Point currently streaming on Netflix.

