What happened at the fundraiser on Days of Our Lives? Details explored 

Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest soap operas in the history of American television. The show will complete its 60th year on broadcast this year in November. Set in the fictional city of Salem, the plot revolves around the dynamic between the Horton and Brady families.

Ad

In the recent episode of Days of Our Lives that aired on April 23, 2025, the Salem University Hospital had a fundraiser that was hosted at the Horton Square by Kayla Johnson. The fundraiser was hosted to save the Salem Hospital, and it catered to both the young and adult members. As the kids played games at the carnival, adults had their own way of enjoying themselves with a bachelor auction.

Here's what happened in the fundraiser for Salem Hospital on the Days of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

In the recent episode of Days of Our Lives, Kayla Johnson hosted a fundraiser for Salem Hospital. This happened because the hospital developed a bad reputation due to multiple lawsuits against it over botched DNA tests, leaked private health information, homicidal doctors, and more.

The carnival, which was part of the fundraiser, had games for the kids. Kayla and Cat enjoyed themselves when Chad showed up with his children, Thomas and Charlotte. JJ, who recently fought with Gabi as he thought she was the one who shot EJ, came to the event to cheer up his mood.

Ad

Seeing Thomas and Charlotte happy and connecting with Cat made Chad happy. Meanwhile, Rachel Black was also seen having fun.

Later, things took a turn at the bachelor auction, when Gabi put a $15,000 bid on a date with Alex. Gabi did that in order to not spend time with Alex, as the latter was in a committed relationship with Stephanie. She did it to annoy JJ. Previously, the two fought as JJ had accused her of shooting EJ.

Ad

What else is happening on the Days of Our Lives?

Ad

While some residents of Salem city were enjoying the carnival on Days of Our Lives, tensions escalated among others. Sarah was in a dilemma about the fact whether she should reveal the secret to Xander, as she had a nightmare that Phillip had told her secret to Xander. With this, the drama grew intense within the Kiriakis family.

Kayla, on the other hand, spoke to JJ about apologizing to Gabi, as he had accused her of something she did not do. JJ then asked Kayla to help him in the case at the pub by talking to EJ about the shooting.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chanel was excited about the news that they could adopt Sophie and Tate's child, however, Johnny did not look excited or interested in it. Elsewhere, Jada wanted to part ways with Rafe once and for all.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More