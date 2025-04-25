Days of Our Lives recap (April 24, 2025): Kristen stirs trouble, Sarah’s guilt grows, and Chad walks away

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on April 24, 2025, Chad and Cat celebrated at the fundraiser, while Maggie shocked everyone by bidding a million dollars. Kristen confronted EJ about her missing mother, but found him acting like a changed man.

Sarah felt guilty about keeping Philip’s secret, and Maggie tried to help. Xander stayed calm for peace, but still held a grudge. Things got tense when Kristen threw her drink on him during an argument.

JJ asked EJ about the shooting, but EJ couldn’t remember much. Kayla supported them and found a new clue. The night on Days of Our Lives ended with a twist at Chad’s auction, and Rachel’s comment upset Cat.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 24, 2025

A fundraiser full of feels and fallout

At the fundraiser on Days of Our Lives, Chad and Cat celebrated their success and grew closer. But things shifted when JJ arrived and admitted he had accused Gabi of attempted murder. Cat urged him to consider forgiveness. JJ later asked Kayla at the pub to help him talk to EJ about the shooting.

Thomas briefly lifted spirits, but tension returned when Maggie spoke to Chad about Stephanie. Maggie’s kind comment about Charlotte not confusing Cat with Abigail was overheard by Cat, leaving her hurt and putting distance between her and Chad.

Sarah, Xander, and the Philip problem

At the event, Sarah tried to have fun but was clearly uneasy. When Xander asked why she was being so polite to Philip, she admitted it was only for Maggie’s sake. Maggie joined them and quickly learned how hurt everyone still was by Philip’s past actions.

Sarah later told Maggie she was struggling with a secret and wasn’t sure if she should confess. Maggie offered support but said there might not be a clear answer. Xander also shared he was trying to stay civil with Philip for business reasons, even though he still held a grudge.

Kristen’s emotional showdown with EJ

Kristen wanted to leave the event, but Rachel asked her to stay. She later went to EJ’s hospital room to ask about her missing mom. EJ acted like he didn’t know, but was strangely calm and kind. He said he wanted to change for Johnny and himself.

Kristen didn’t believe him. She blamed Gabi for the shooting, but EJ said his mom had seen Gabi in a vision. Then, he shocked Kristen by suggesting she might be the shooter and said he would still forgive her.

Kayla and JJ walked in, and Kristen stormed off. EJ told JJ his memory of that night was blurry. Kayla thought his injury was the reason. He remembered seeing Kristen and Chanel, but nothing was clear. After JJ left, Kayla said Sami and Johnny had visited him, after which EJ looked shaken by the news.

Tensions bubble over as secrets simmer

At the square on Days of Our Lives, Kristen saw Rachel with Sarah, happy about winning a teddy bear. After Sarah walked Rachel off, Kristen tried to pull Xander into a scheme. He refused, so she dumped her drink on him. Rachel joked it wasn’t an accident. When Xander took off his shirt, Sarah blushed and flirted, hinting at fun later.

Chad and Cat showed up. Rachel mistook Cat for Abigail. Kristen tried to correct her, but Cat heard and looked hurt. Chad also seemed shaken and walked away, leaving Cat confused and upset.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

