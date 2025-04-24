Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 25 to May 2, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Impediments and stumbling blocks rule the upcoming Days of Our Lives' storyline as EJ DiMera remains foggy and Xander Kiriakis is unable to take any definite steps against his foes. On the other hand, Belle recommits to EJ, and Tate has a tempting offer for Sophia. Elsewhere, Gabi pushes to make JJ jealous by dating Alex.

The past few episodes of Days of Our Lives revolved around EJ's waking and Xander's realization about being betrayed. EJ's mother, Susan Banks, visited him, inducing him to wake up out of his coma. She went around accusing and antagonising people.

On the other hand, Gabi broke up with JJ after the latter interrogated her about her whereabouts and motive for shooting EJ. Also, Jada walked out on Rafe despite the latter's apology for misunderstanding her.

Elsewhere, Vivian told Xander about the forged letter. This caused him to blow up at his brother, Philip. Later, he realized that Alex and Stephanie were privy to the secret, too. However, as per Wei Shin's advice, he decided to keep the forgery under wraps to hold on to the new takeover.

The long-running Peacock daily soap will continue to present relationship complications in the fictional place of Salem.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi goes on a date

Recently, JJ confronted his girlfriend about her whereabouts on the night of EJ DiMera's shootout. A furious Gabi realized that her beau suspected her and walked out on him. JJ regretted his approach and hoped to win her back. However, Gabi had other plans.

On Thursday's episode, dated April 24, 2025, Gabi bids a huge amount on Alex Kiriakis for the fundraiser's Bachelor Auction. She will likely win the auction, making Alex a prize for her. The upcoming episodes will see her going on a date with her prize.

While she knows Alex is committed to Stephanie, Gabi ultimately wants to teach JJ a lesson. It is likely that JJ is already repentant and does not need any push to feel jealous.

Days of Our Lives: Tate offers a prom invite

Recently, Tate broke up with his girlfriend, Holly, after he snitched on Doug, leaving the latter homeless. After their breakup, Tate turned his focus on his yet-to-be-born baby and its mother. He and Sophia Choi also managed to finalize the baby's adoption issue with Amy signing the documents.

The upcoming episodes will find Tate bonding with Sophia even more. He will realize that Sophia does not seem too excited about the adoption plan as the dates are nearing. Also, the teenage mother's life seems to revolve around the baby.

As such, Tate will invite Sophia to the prom night, in a bid to cheer her up. He will rationalize that it may give her another taste of school life before the baby changes everything. Sophia, in turn, will be delighted to receive the invitation and may look forward to the day. Whether their special night goes as planned or a medical emergency spoils it remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Belle reconnects with a conscious EJ

As fans already know, Belle felt remorse for her actions after EJ was shot. However, Susan recognized her feelings and blurted them out before EJ when he awoke. EJ wanted to know more about it, but was interrupted as shown in Tuesday's episode, dated April 22, 2025.

The upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes will find Belle Black visiting the hospital to attend to her lover's bedside. EJ will ask her to come clean about her feelings since he remembers her wearing a wire to trap him. However, after Belle opens up, the two will bond more.

Meanwhile, EJ will try to remember the events of the fatal night after JJ comes questioning him. Moreover, when Kristen meets him, he will look uncomfortable, leaving the former surprised. Whether his cousin's visit brings back part of EJ's memory remains to be seen.

Other story arcs on Days of Our Lives include the Kiriakis family's tussle as Xander continues to cooperate with Philip to keep the takeover relevant. On the other hand, Sarah will live in fear of exposure as she plans for their delayed honeymoon. Elsewhere, Shawn will learn about his father's progress as Bo Brady gets ready to come out of his coma and return to town.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives as the Brady family rejoices and the DiMeras cope with misfortune.

