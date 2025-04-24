Days of Our Lives recap (April 23, 2025): Gabi stuns JJ with a $15,000 auction bid on Alex

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on April 23, 2025, Horton Square turned into a fun carnival for the hospital fundraiser, bringing emotional moments and surprises. Kayla and Cat enjoyed the setup as Chad showed up with his kids and JJ, hoping the event would help JJ relax.

Ad

Elsewhere, Sarah had a nightmare about Philip revealing her secret, while Xander stayed angry and tense. Gabi vented about JJ to Javi and Leo, then shocked everyone with a bold move at the bachelor auction.

Stephanie and Alex shared some flirty time before heading to the fundraiser. From face painting to surprise bids, the carnival on Days of Our Lives brought all the drama fans love in Salem.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Horton Square turns into carnival central

At the beginning of the Days of Our Lives episode, Horton Square was turned into a fun carnival for the hospital fundraiser. Kayla and Cat looked around, happy with all the work they had done. Chad showed up with Thomas, Charlotte, and a grumpy JJ, hoping the event would cheer JJ up after his fight with Gabi.

Ad

The kids were excited to see Cat, who started painting their faces. Chad smiled as he watched her with his children. When Thomas asked to be a "rainbow tiger," Chad joked about it but ended up joining in the fun.

Gabi lashes out, then makes a bold auction move

In another part of Salem on Days of Our Lives, Gabi walked into the kitchen, upset. She told Leo and Javi that she was done with JJ after what he said. Javi told her to have fun at the carnival, and Leo suggested she bid on someone at the auction to make JJ jealous.

Ad

Ad

At the pub, Gabi waited until JJ walked in. Then she surprised everyone by bidding $10,000 on Alex. She raised it to $15,000 while staring right at JJ. He didn’t say much, but it was clear he noticed.

Sarah’s nightmare and Xander’s rising tension

At home, Sarah had a scary dream where Philip told Xander her secret that she had known about the forgery the whole time. The dream shook her.

Ad

Later, at the carnival, Xander saw Philip and got angry. He accused him of fraud right in front of JJ. Sarah quickly stepped in to stop things from getting worse, but it was clear Xander was still upset.

Stephanie sets boundaries with Alex

Before the fundraiser, Stephanie brought Alex some coffee and helped him relax after his fight with Xander. As he got ready for the auction, they flirted a little. But Stephanie made one thing clear that the date he won from the auction had to be just friendly. Alex agreed and said she was the only woman he really cared about.

Ad

Ad

Family moments, final twists, and secrets

Charlotte got scared, thinking Chad might leave again. Chad promised he wasn’t going anywhere and said Aunt Julie would help if needed. Stephanie distracted Charlotte, and Thomas happily showed JJ his painted face.

Later, Kayla told Chad the fundraiser raised a lot of money. He and Cat celebrated. As things wrapped up, Kayla thanked Gabi for her bid. Gabi used the moment to bother JJ, who quietly said he wished he could’ve helped too, then walked away.

Ad

Sarah thanked Philip for keeping her secret. He promised to stay quiet, but Xander watched them from a distance, looking suspicious.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More