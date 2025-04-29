What to expect from the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives (April 30, 2025)?

NBC's Days of Our Lives, which first premiered in November 1965, airs its episodes on Peacock. Created by Ted and Betty Corday, the show is set in the fictional city of Salem. Days of Our Lives follows the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families and revolves around themes of drama, family feuds, scandals, rivalries, and romance.

Spoilers for the upcoming April 30, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives reveal that the drama will intensify for Salem residents. Johnny DiMera will have an honest conversation with Paulina Price, and EJ DiMera will also be released from the Salem University Hospital. Meanwhile, Chad DiMera will run into Cat Greene and Felicity Greene.

What to expect from the upcoming April 30, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives?

In the April 30, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Johnny DiMera will have a rough morning at the DiMera mansion after Chanel Dupree finds out about his decision to back out of their plan to adopt a baby and start a family. He would end up having a conversation with Paulina Price.

Paulina will show up at the DiMera mansion for a heated conversation with Johnny, giving him a hard time about opting out of his plans with Chanel. However, after listening to Johnny's explanation for his difficult decision, she would try to sympathize with him.

Spoilers reveal that Paulina will understand that Johnny's decision was based on his belief that he was in a position to become a father anytime soon. She will also share her own experience of having to give up her own child.

Despite trying to soothe his mood, she would also tell him that he should not have raised Chanel's hopes of finally having a chance at motherhood and then dashed them out like this. Meanwhile, EJ DiMera will be released from Salem University Hospital, which will only make Johnny's day worse.

EJ will try to have an amicable conversation with his son Johnny, but Johnny will not even consider forgiving his father. Susan Banks will also get caught up in some Johnny DiMera drama.

Susan will be suspicious of Johnny and his involvement as a potential suspect in the shooting of EJ. Spoilers of Days of Our Lives suggest that EJ might end up agreeing with Susan after looking through the memory card that he had been able to sneak from Rafe Hernandez.

EJ will find footage of Johnny DiMera holding him at gunpoint but will soon realize that he could not have been the one to shoot him. EJ will also discover the extent of Johnny's anger after their last confrontation.

Chad DiMera will end up running into Cat Greene, and things might end up getting a little awkward between the two of them. Meanwhile, Leo Stark will have a heated conversation with Gabi Hernandez and accuse her of a few things.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

