Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 28 to May 2, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered in November 1965 and was created by Ted and Betty Corday. The show is set in the fictional town of Salem city, and it now airs its episodes on Peacock. Days Of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families and revolves around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, scandals, and relationship drama.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives from April 28, 2025, to May 2, 2025, reveal that the residents of Salem will go through a lot of drama.

Chanel Dupree will have a hard time digesting Johnny DiMera's recent decision, Shawn will lean on Jada Hunter for emotional support and try to figure out how to help Bo Brady, while EJ DiMera will recruit Rita for a special mission.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from April 28, 2025, to May 2, 2025

1) Chanel Dupree and Johnny DiMera's hard time

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives, Johnny DiMera will make the difficult decision of telling his wife, Chanel Dupree, that he is not entirely sure about the adoption. Recently on the show, Johnny was shown battling with the decision of having to tell Chanel the truth.

Johnny will tell her that he does not want to go ahead with the adoption. Chanel will break down into tears and share how unhappy she is. Tate Black and Sophia Choi will end up coming to their apartment door and find out about Johnny's decision of choosing to not adopt their unborn child.

Spoilers reveal that Tate will end up losing his mind over Johnny's indecision, messing up with his and Sophia's future plans. He will eventually end up punching Johnny in the face.

2) Shawn tries to help Bo Brady's situation and leans on Jada Hunter for moral support

Spoilers reveal that in the coming episodes of Days Of Our Lives, Shawn Brady will find out from his family members that his father, Bo Brady, who had been in a comatose state for a very long time, was dying.

Shawn will share the news with Jada and find comfort in her company. Bo's health had deteriorated over the last couple of days, and in the upcoming episodes, Kayla will try her best to find a solution to try to help Bo.

Kayla will end up visiting a doctor who had a potential cure for Bo's health, but after talking to him, she will find out about his inability to help her. Shawn will realize that he needs to step in and will make plans to steal the life-saving drug from that doctor with the help of Steve Johnson.

3) EJ DiMera hires Rita for a special engagement

In the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives, EJ DiMera will track down one of his old friends called Rita, and send her off on an assignment. Spoilers reveal that it could be about EJ asking her to track down the person who had shot him. Alternatively, it could be about asking Rita to find out the memory card that he had taken from Rafe's camera.

Fans can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

