Days of Our Lives weekly update (April 21 to 25, 2025): EJ recovers from his health crisis while Belle confesses her love

In the previous week on the Peacock soap opera, Days of Our Lives, several dramatic moments unraveled, leading to surprising twists in the daytime drama's storyline. Roman visited Kayla to learn about EJ's health condition while Susan tried using her psychic powers on EJ. When he opened his eyes, Belle thought her confession worked like magic.

Ad

Meanwhile, Belle admitted to EJ that she still had feelings for him. She talked about trying to fight her feelings, but could not do so. When she confessed her love, EJ told her that he loved her too. He said that he wanted to become a better man, hoping that Belle could help him.

Later, Rafe and Jada decided to end their relationship. When Jada said that her trust had been broken, Rafe said that it was better if they took a break. He talked about taking up a new position out of town. After breaking up with each other, they hugged and said goodbye.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Days of Our Lives weekly update for episodes aired from April 21 to 25, 2025

EJ recovered from his health crisis

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Roman tried to check on EJ by visiting Kayla. In the meantime, Susan tried to reach EJ using her psychic powers. When EJ opened his eyes, Belle wondered if her confession might have worked. In the April 21, 2025, episode, when EJ woke up, Belle thought he might reveal who shot him.

Ad

When EJ woke up from his coma, Belle struggled to deal with her true feelings for him. In the April 22, 2025, episode of the show, EJ recovered from his health crisis. His family was relieved when he regained consciousness at the hospital. Susan remained by his side and tried to help him remember who shot him. As EJ started recalling parts of the night he was shot, he remembered Belle's betrayal.

Belle confessed her love to EJ

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Belle admitted to EJ that she still loved him during the April 25, 2025, episode. She said he attempted to fight her feelings for him, but failed miserably. When she opened up about her true emotions, EJ told her that he loved her as well. He said that he wished to become a better person.

However, EJ's fresh attitude was suspicious because it was still a secret how much he remembered about the night he was shot. EJ told Belle that he was upset over Johnny cutting him out of his life. Belle assured him that they would fix everything eventually. EJ thanked Belle for being there by his side.

Ad

Jada and Rafe broke up with each other

In the previous week on Days of Our Lives, Jada wanted to discuss their next move with Rafe. She explained that she wanted to end their relationship because her trust had already been broken. In the April 25, 2025, episode, she said that their relationship was not strong enough.

Rafe patiently listened to Jada's argument and said that she meant the world to him. However, he thought that it would be best if they took a break. As they mutually decided to break up with each other, Rafe talked about taking up a new job position out of town. They said that they would miss each other. They hugged one another for the last time and said goodbye.

Ad

Other major developments in the storyline of Days of Our Lives

Ad

As the show progressed, Sarah had a nightmare, during which Philip informed Xander about the secret regarding the forgery. At the carnival, Xander saw Philip during the April 23, 2025, episode, and got furious. He accused Philip of committing fraud in front of JJ. As tensions escalated, Sarah stepped in and tried to stop things from getting worse. However, Xander made it clear that he was still upset by Philip's actions.

In the April 24, 2025, episode, Sarah felt guilty about keeping Philip's secret. Although Xander tried to remain calm, it was evident that he was holding onto a grudge. When Xander questioned Sarah why she was being polite with Philip, she explained that it was just for Maggie's sake.

Ad

Later, in Days of Our Lives, Johnny struggled to accept the harsh truth about his conception. As the truth continued to mess with his head, he felt he was not ready to become a father. When Belle arrived with the adoption documents, Johnny refused to sign the papers, claiming that he was not sure about the kind of father he would become.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives recap (April 25, 2025): Jada and Rafe break up with each other while Belle and EJ open up about their love

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More