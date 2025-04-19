Days of Our Lives recap (April 18, 2025): Xander confronts Philip while Sami decides to leave town

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives aired on Friday, April 18, 2025. In this episode, Xander confronted Philip over his betrayal. Meanwhile, Gabi hired Melinda, seeking her help when JJ accused her of attempted murder. Later, Sami revealed that she was leaving town since Johnny had finally found some peace.

Ad

For those unfamiliar with the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, it first aired on November 8, 1965. Since then, the daytime drama has been one of the longest-running shows in the history of American television. Ted and Betty Corday ideated the soap, which revolves around the lives of the people living in the fictional town of Salem.

Everything that happened on the April 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

Xander confronts Philip

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the Days of Our Lives episode that premiered on April 18, 2025, Xander walked into the Kiriakis house and informed Sarah that he felt betrayed and that Philip had lied to him. While Vivian revealed everything to Xander, Philip arrived at the scene.

For context, Philip stole half of Xander's company. However, they eventually came together, and he felt like a part of the family. However, since it was revealed that Philip was actually not Xander's brother, he asked him to leave the house. After learning the truth about Philip's intentions, Xander wanted to take everything from Philip, whom Victor never acknowledged as his son.

Ad

He demanded to know who else was involved in this. Sarah said it was their secret, and Philip said no one else was involved. Philip said he liked working with Xander and felt he had his family back. Later, he apologized to Xander and walked out.

Gabi hires Melinda

Ad

Meanwhile, Melinda walked into Gabi's new office on Days of Our Lives to collect her belongings after getting fired. However, Gabi said that she would need her services after JJ accused her of attempted murder. Melinda was shocked and asked her why JJ would think that she shot EJ.

Gabi was clueless, but Melinda found that she had a possible motive. Since Gabi was hiring Melinda, she said she did not want to know if she did it. Although Melinda was impressed by their plan, Gabi was sure it would all blow up. Melinda asked Gabi not to talk to JJ professionally.

Ad

Sami decides to leave town

Ad

Later, in Days of Our Lives, Sami revealed that she had decided to leave Salem. Sami dropped by Rafe's place to say goodbye to him once again. She said that she had done everything she came to do. She believed that Johnny was finally finding some peace.

Rafe said he was happy for her but sad that she needed to go. Sami explained that she needed to go before getting involved in all the drama in Salem. After bidding farewell, she said she was proud of herself for coming to town and not causing chaos.

Ad

Lastly, Rafe informed Sami about Jada convincing him that she did not sleep with Shawn. Sami was surprised after learning about Jada. When Rafe stated that he wanted to give some space to Jada, Sami asked Rafe to do the same and think about what he actually wanted in life.

With secrets continuing to mount and intense drama unfolding in the show's storyline, fans are eager to discover what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Ad

Also Read: Alison Sweeney reflects on revisiting Sami and EJ's painful past on Days of Our Lives

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More