Days of Our Lives recap (April 25, 2025): Jada and Rafe break up with each other while Belle and EJ open up about their love

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives aired on Friday, April 25, 2025. In this episode, Belle confessed to EJ that she loved him. She said that she tried to fight her feelings for him, but failed. Surprisingly, EJ also told Belle that he loved him.

Meanwhile, Jada met Rafe to talk about their next move. Jada decided to end their relationship, saying that her trust was broken. After listening to Jada's position, Rafe explained that it was best that they take a break.

Later, Johnny struggled to deal with the truth of how he was conceived. The truth made him question himself, and he felt that he was not ready to become a father. When Belle arrived with the adoption documents, Johnny refused to sign the papers.

Belle and EJ shared their feelings with each other

In the episode of Days of Our Lives that premiered on Friday, April 25, 2025, Belle admitted to EJ that she loved him. She also said she tried to fight her feelings for him, but failed to do so. When she explained that he was in her head and heart, EJ told Belle that he also loved her. He talked about wanting to become a better man and hoped Belle could help him.

However, EJ’s new attitude was quite suspicious because it was unclear how much he remembered about the night when someone shot him. EJ said that he could not bear the thought of Johnny cutting him out of his life. Later, Belle assured him they would work it out. He thanked her for being there for him and sharing her feelings.

Jada and Rafe break up with each other

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Jada called Rafe to meet and discuss their next move. Jada said that she wanted to end their relationship, saying that the trust was broken. She recalled how their relationship stood on shaky ground earlier.

Rafe told Jada that she meant the world to him. However, he explained that it would be better for both of them to take a break. He said that he was going to resign from Black Patch. He talked about getting a call to take a position from his old boss out of town. They said they would miss each other and bid farewell.

Johnny refuses to sign the adoption papers

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, Johnny struggled to digest the truth about his conception. The truth continued to mess with his head to the point that he felt he was not ready to become a father. However, Chanel could not understand his feelings. Johnny tried to force a smile on his face, but he was not feeling it.

When Belle stopped by with the adoption documents and asked Johnny to sign them, he opened up about his feelings to her. He explained that he would not be able to sign the adoption papers. He feared that it would be a devastating blow to Chanel, but Johnny was not ready to become a father yet.

He was worried about the kind of father he would be when he recalled grabbing Roman's gun from The Brady Pub.

Brady turns down Gabi's request

Later, in Days of Our Lives, Gabi got furious when Xander undermined her. She hung up the phone and tossed the Titan Employee Manual across the room when Brady walked in. She vented all her frustrations on Brady. When he tried to calm her down, she continued to yell at him. When he talked about having an interesting collaboration idea, Gabi realized that he could help her out.

Gabi thought that he could talk to Xander and Philip about letting her buy the rights back to Gabi Chic. Since they had Basic Black, they might not need two fashion brands. However, Brady asked why he should go out of his way to help her. He turned down Gabi's request and said that he had not forgiven her and Stefan for double-crossing him in getting custody of Rachel.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

