Who plays EJ's mother on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Susan Banks, EJ DiMera’s mother on Days of Our Lives, was first played by Eileen Davidson from 1996 to 1998, and again in 2014 and 2017. Brynn Thayer briefly took over the role in December 2011. In 2014, it was announced that Davidson would return for a three-month storyline, and she reprised the role in September 2014 and again in November 2017.

According to the latest developments in the Peacock soap opera, Stacy Haiduk portrays the role of Susan Banks currently. Stacy Haiduk debuted as Susan Banks on August 21, 2018, and departed on November 8, 2018. She appeared for a short brief period of time the next year and last appeared on the show in August 2019. Later, Haiduk reprised the role on February 4, 2021.

Days of Our Lives: A glance at Susan Banks' character

According to the storyline of Days of Our Lives, Susan Banks had been one of the most eccentric and memorable figures in Salem. Her character was first introduced in 1996 and her narrative was majorly impacted by her ties to the DiMera family.

Susan appeared in the daytime drama when Stefano hired her to act as Kristen Blake's doppelganger and serve as a surrogate mother for her and John Black’s child. However, things took a shocking turn when Kristen manipulated and imprisoned Susan, while the latter gave birth to EJ and pretended to be Kristen.

As per the current ongoings in the show, Susan arrived in Salem after EJ's shooting. In the episode of Days of Our Lives that aired on April 21, 2025, Susan visited EJ's room to check on him. When Susan tried to reach EJ, Kayla arrived at the scene. Susan asked her to wake EJ up. Later, when Belle entered, Susan encouraged her to talk to EJ.

Throughout her tenure on the show, Susan Banks matured into one of the key figures in Salem, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

More about Stacy Haiduk's life and career

Stacy Haiduk was born on April 24, 1968, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She has been recognized by daytime fans for her roles as Hannah Nichols in the ABC daytime soap opera All My Children, and Patty Williams and Emily Peterson on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Beyond playing the role of Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks on Days of Our Lives, Haiduk has appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing her acting portfolio. Her fans can catch a glimpse of the actress in popular productions such as No More Goodbyes, Victim, Little City, The Nightmare Nanny, While the Children Sleep, Superboy, CSI: Miami, Sharp Objects, Melrose Place, and Chosen.

Stacy Haiduk received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2017 for her performance on The Young and the Restless. She also landed nominations for the same category in 2022 and 2023 for playing Kristen and Susan on Days of Our Lives.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

