Days of Our Lives weekly update (April 14 to 18, 2025): Sami kisses Rafe while Marlena faces Orpheus

In the previous week on the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, intense moments unraveled in the daytime drama's storyline that led to dramatic twists. Sami visited Rafe and was shocked when the latter informed her about Jada and Shawn. As Rafe opened up about his heartbreak, Sami kissed him and said that she regretted losing him.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kristen was shocked when she learned that she had been fired from the company as DiMera's CEO. Determined to execute her revenge plan, she threatened Xander with a gun.

Rafe and Jada's relationship fell apart while Philip struggled to handle Vivian.

By the end of the week, Xander confronted Philip and accused him of betraying him. When JJ accused Gabi of attempted murder, she hired Melinda and asked for her services. Later, Sami revealed that she had made up her mind to leave town.

Ad

Trending

With secrets mounting and intense moments unwinding in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Ad

Days of Our Lives weekly update for episodes aired from April 14 to 18, 2025

Sami kissed Rafe and talked about leaving town

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Rafe confronted Shawn about spending the night with Jada. Shawn tried to explain himself, but Rafe was left heartbroken. Sami visited Rafe's house and was surprised to learn about Jada and Shawn.

Ad

When Rafe talked about his heartbreak, Sami kissed him and admitted that she regretted losing him. Rafe and Sami woke up together after rekindling their romance.

Later, Sami revealed that she had decided to leave town since Johnny had finally found some peace.

Kristen pointed a gun at Xander while JJ interrogated Gabi

Ad

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Kristen was shocked after learning that she had been fired from the company as DiMera's CEO. She rushed into her office and pointed a gun at Xander and threatened him.

Gabi was worried after losing her job and realizing that she was the prime suspect in EJ's mysterious shooting. JJ told Gabi that they needed to talk about EJ's shooting.

When he accused Gabi of shooting EJ and questioned her for being a suspect, she hired Melinda and asked for her help and services.

Ad

Xander confronted Philip

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander was shocked when Vivian told him the truth about Philip forging Victor's fake will.

After telling the truth about the forged letter to Maggie, Sarah was scared of losing Xander. Maggie asked her to be honest and protect her family.

Xander confronted Philip over his betrayal. He walked into the house and told Sarah that Philip had lied to him.

Ad

Although Philip stole half of Xander's company, he said that he liked working with Xander. He finally apologized to Xander and left the scene.

Marlena faced Orpheus to find John

Ad

As the storyline of Days of Our Lives progressed, Marlena and Steve worked with the ISA to find John. As they tried to trace John's location, Orpheus offered to give them some information in exchange for a favor.

When Marlena faced Orpheus, the latter provided vague clues to her. She quickly realized that Orpheus had misled them on purpose.

Other developments in the storyline of Days of Our Lives

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Vivian returned to town and caused trouble for Philip while the latter struggled to deal with him.

Ad

On the other hand, Sami opened up to Kate about spending the night with Rafe. When Sami met Kristen, they shared their personal theories about EJ's shooting.

Rafe and Jada's relationship started to fall apart. Johnny confided in Chanel about his mixed emotions towards his mother, Sami. Later, Chanel tried to comfort him while he was still struggling to deal with EJ's shooting.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives recap (April 18, 2025): Xander confronts Philip while Sami decides to leave town

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More