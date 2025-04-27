What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days Of Our Lives (April 28, 2025)?

NBC's Days of Our Lives, which airs its episodes on Peacock now, premiered in November 1965 by Ted and Betty Corday. The show is set in the fictional city of Salem and focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days Of Our Lives revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, and scandals.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming April 28, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives reveal that it will be a dramatic day in Salem. Kayla Johnson will have some dire news regarding Bo Brady, Tate Black will have a surprise planned for Sophia Choi before their prom, and Jada Hunter will provide comfort to Shawn Brady.

What to expect on the April 28, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the April 28, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Shawn Brady will receive an unexpected phone call from Hope Brady. Hope will reveal to him the news about how Bo Brady's health condition was not good and that he was dying slowly.

Following this update, Jada Hunter will try her best to be there for Shawn and provide him comfort.

Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson will have some bad news waiting for them following their return from the Estonia trip. Spoilers reveal that Kayla Evans will also find out about Bo's declining health from Hope and will share the information with them.

However, there will be an experimental drug in the market that could potentially reverse Bo's condition. Viewers will find out more about these developments in upcoming episodes of the show.

Shawn Brady will potentially try to steal the drug to help out Bo, and spoilers reveal that he will rely heavily on Steve's health for this. Marlena and Steve will try to wrap their heads around the difficult news of having to go through losing Bo all over again.

In the April 28, 2025, episode, Johnny DiMera will go over to his grandmother, Marlena Evans, to seek some advice from her. Recently on the show, Johnny was shown having some second thoughts regarding going forward with the option of adoption with Chanel Dupree.

Marlena will remind him that being honest with his wife would be the best way to go forward.

Johnny will share how he wants to become a father of a child, but was heavily unsure about whether adoption was the best option for him and Chanel. While he would not want to break Chanel's heart with his decision, he would still struggle with coming to terms with the fact that he might have to go against Chanel's wishes.

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming Monday episode of Days Of Our Lives, Johnny will come clean about his feelings to Chanel Dupree, and the couple might have a tough time reasoning with each other. Meanwhile, Tate Black will have a surprise planned for Sophia Choi, right before their prom, that will catch her off guard.

Tate will have a beautiful prom invitation waiting for Sophia, and she would be more than ready to visit the prom and look forward to partying as much as she could while being pregnant.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More