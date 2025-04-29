Who is Days of Our Lives fame Alison Sweeney? Everything to know as the actress looks forward to her Hallmark debut

Days of Our Lives is a daytime soap opera on the Peacock Network. This daytime soap opera is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary on the air. The show first aired on November 8, 1965. Days of Our Lives is set in the fictional city of Salem, and the soap opera's plot revolves around the fictional city's influential families.

American actress Alison Sweeney plays Samantha 'Sami' Brady on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. She has been playing Sami since 1993. The character was a regular on the soap opera; however, it is now a recurring character. The actress is quite famous for the Hanna Swensen Mystery franchise on Hallmark.

Alison Sweeney of Days of Our Lives shares updates with fans about her Hallmark movie

Alison Sweeney is a famous American actress born on September 19, 1976, in Los Angeles, California. She married David Alan Sanov in 2000, and together they have two children, Megan Hope Sanov and Benjamin Edward Sanov. She holds a degree in business from UCLA.

She is best known for her portrayal of Sami Brady on the daytime soap opera DOOL. The actress has also starred in several other projects, like FRIENDS, Family Man, Good Morning Christmas, This Time Each Year, The Wedding Veil Trilogy, and many more. She is known for the Hannah Swensen Mysteries franchise. Recently, fans of the franchise have been curious about an update on the next movie.

The actress recently did a Q&A series on her Instagram stories on Thursday, April 24, 2025. A fan of the Hallmark franchise shared their love and admiration for the Hannah Swensen Mystery movies, to which the actress reacted by posting a video on her story, saying,

“Thank you, I’m so glad you love ‘Hannah Swensen.’ I love playing Hannah. So, hope there’s more of that to come, so, um, yeah.”

Reports from Soap Hub and the actress suggest that there has been no official confirmation regarding the sequel of the Hannah Swensen Mysteries franchise. However, the Film & TV Industry Alliance confirms two new movies that are in production and are set to release during the holiday season: A Pie to Die and Cooked to Death.

About Alison Sweeney's character, Sami Brady, from Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney portrays the character of Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives. She introduced the character of Samantha (Sami) in 1993. She is the daughter of Marlena Evans and Roman Brady, and she has a twin brother, Eric Brady, and half-sisters, Belle Black from her mother, Marlena, and Carrie Brady from her father, Roman.

Over the years, Sami has been in quite some complicated relationships; she has been in relationships with Lucas Horton, EJ DiMera, and others. She has three kids from her past relationships with these two: Will Horton, Allie Horton from Lucas, and Johnny DiMera from EJ. She was also briefly involved with her sister's fiancé, Austin Reed. Sami's character on the daytime soap opera is known for her strength and resilience.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More