What to expect from the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives (April 29, 2025)?

NBC's Days of Our Lives first aired in November 1965 and is set in the fictional town of Salem. Created by Betty and Ted Corday, the show revolves around the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days of Our Lives focuses on themes of family feuds, business rivalries, romantic relationships, and scandalous drama.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming April 29, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives reveal that things will get dramatic for Salem residents. Maggie will be shown reacting adversely to Philip Kirakis's lies, Holly will be jealous of Tate Black and Sophia Choi, while Johnny DiMera will finally reveal the truth to Chanel Dupree.

What to expect on the April 29, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

On April 29, 2025, in the episode of Days of Our Lives, Sarah Kiriakis will continue with her charade of lies. Recently on the show, Philip Kiriakis lied about Victor's last wish for Titan. Maggie will be shown getting really upset over that. Despite her trying to be amicable with everyone, she will ultimately lose her cool.

Spoilers reveal that Maggie will also try to deal with Sarah's incessant lying. She had known for a while that her daughter had been lying through her teeth for a long time now, especially to her husband, Xander Kiriakis. Despite Xander trying his best to contribute to their relationship and opening up to her, Sarah continued her web of lies.

In the upcoming April 29, 2025, episode of the show, Maggie might end up lecturing her daughter regarding her morals and advising her on how to open up to Xander Kiriakis and be honest and transparent with him. In addition to this development, Holly will have a hard time coming to terms with the fact that Tate Black had moved on with Sophia Choi after she had dumped him.

Holly had been extremely angry with Tate because he had revealed that Doug Williams III was a thief, and despite his being right with his assumption, Holly had taken it personally. In spite of her not wanting anything to do with Tate anymore, she will still continue to be jealous of his interactions with Sophia, who is also pregnant with his unborn child.

Holly will have a tough time coping with Tate inviting Sophia to the prom and spending time with her excessively. She would also not try to support Doug after he would come home from a bad day due to his own recklessness and lawlessness.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives also reveal that Johnny DiMera will open up to Chanel Dupree regarding his indecision of becoming a father and adopting a child with her.

The aftermath of his news would be one of the central themes of the coming episode, showing Chanel Dupree crying after finding out the news. In addition to that, both Tate Black and Sophia Choi, whose baby they were all set to adopt, will also end up showing up at their apartment.

The young teen couple could also potentially find out about Johnny's newest decision and have an argument with him regarding backing out and derailing all their future plans.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

