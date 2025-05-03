Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 5 to 9, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from May 5 to 9, 2025, will be full of drama and surprises. Gabi loses control, and Alex finds something big that could change everything. EJ wants to protect Johnny, while Sarah and Xander’s vacation plans hit a roadblock. Some characters will make choices that could change their lives forever.

The viewers can expect strong emotions and big turning points. Chanel lashes out at EJ, Gabi struggles, and Marlena gives advice to Johnny. With so much at stake, this week will be packed with twists that will keep fans watching closely.

Last week on the show, Brady argued with Kristen about Rachel’s therapy, but she only cared about finding Rachel’s grandmother. Sarah helped calm Xander, who’s still upset and wants Philip gone. Belle admitted she loves EJ, and Marlena supported her. Sophia had a health scare, and Johnny got called out by Tate for his actions.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 5 to 9, 2025

Monday, May 5: Plans and confrontations

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Steve and Shawn agree on a big plan that could seriously affect the people they care about. Chanel yells at EJ, making things even more tense between them. Chad tries to change Cat’s mind about something important, and Marlena gives Johnny some advice that could help him figure things out.

Tuesday, May 6: Emotions run high

Tate tries to cheer up Sophia, but she’s still feeling down. Doug III ignores Holly, leaving her upset and alone. Shawn asks Jada some tough questions, and Gabi totally loses her temper, adding more drama to the already stressful situation in Salem.

Wednesday, May 7: Revelations and apologies

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ tells Dr. Russell what he plans to do to protect his family, even if it means going to extremes. Kayla finds a way to handle two big tasks at once. Belle and Shawn share a touching moment, and Alex tells Xander something shocking. Philip says sorry to Stephanie, which could help them finally start to heal.

Thursday, May 8: Decisions and disappointments

Kayla says no to EJ’s offer, sticking to what she believes is right. Abe comforts a very upset Chanel and shows how much he cares about her. Cat gives Chad a break in their argument, but it might not last. Marlena keeps giving Johnny advice, trying to help him through a rough time. Xander and Sarah get ready for a vacation, but with so much going on, it’s unclear if they’ll even get to go.

Friday, May 9: Vacation plans derail

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander and Sarah’s vacation gets ruined by surprise problems. Chad and Cat comfort Felicity while she’s going through a tough time.

EJ tells Johnny he’ll do anything to keep him safe, showing how much he cares. At the same time, Alex tries to win over Stephanie with his charm, but it might not work out. Javi tells Leo a secret that could change everything.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More