Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 2 to 9, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Events stand in a balance on Days of Our Lives as the shocking disclosures of the upcoming episodes are poised to be offset against some tender story arcs. On one hand, EJ DiMera has faithful Rita investigating, while on the other, Sophia has Tate's tender attention. Meanwhile, Gabi may need to look out for too many people in confrontation with her.

The previous Days of Our Lives episodes found EJ secretive about his returning memory of his shootout. On the other hand, Rafe found his secret recording device missing its memory card. Also, Rafe and Jada split, as did his sister, Gabi, with her beau, JJ. However, JJ looked out for a reconciliation without affecting his investigation.

Elsewhere, Doug left Holly's safety arrangement after his debtors found out his hideout. Meanwhile, Holly felt a pang of jealousy when Sophia declared that she and Tate were going to the prom together to celebrate their baby's adoption plan. On the other hand, Johnny refused to go ahead with the adoption, breaking Chanel's heart.

More unexpected twists are awaited on Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running American daily soaps, currently airing on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Rita goes on her boss's mission

Wednesday's episode, dated April 30, 2025, saw EJ facing a shocking revelation. It took the shootout patient some time to remember where he kept Rafe's secret memory card. After he arrived home, he put the card in his device and saw his son, Johnny, in the footage, wielding a gun at him.

Friday, May 2, 2025, will find EJ sending his trusted employee, Rita Lesley, off on a mission. EJ's instructions for Rita will likely be to unearth as much information about Johnny's activities on the night of the shootout. He may want to be sure that his son was the assailant who shot him.

Alternatively, he may want to cover up for his son. As such, he may need to know the real owner of the gun and cook up a plausible story to clear Johnny off the case. Whether Rita procures the right information remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia takes a stand

Recently, Sophia Choi shared her elation with Tate when her mother agreed to the adoption of her baby. However, the adoptive father, Johnny, refused to go through with it, leaving the baby's parents in a soup. Friday's episode, dated May 2, 2025, will see Tate attacking Johnny in frustration.

To add to Sophia's issues, her mother will start complaining about the situation and issuing dictates. The soap's spoilers suggest that the former will push back Amy and show her the boundaries. Moreover, she will be eager to celebrate her 18th birthday as that will ensure she has more say on her baby's future.

She may turn to Tate for support, as she will consider other suitable couples for adoption after the fallout with Johnny. Tate will also try to keep her spirits up with their prom planning.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi has multiple clashes

Recently, Susan Banks gave a psychic hint about Gabi's involvement in her son's shootout. While dismissing it, Gabi will have trouble brewing from Susan's suspicions. She will also face similar suspicions from Leo.

Since Leo and Gabi do not have any rapport, it is easy for the former to suspect her. The upcoming episodes may find Leo reaching out to Susan as they plan to investigate their intuition.

On the other hand, the soap's spoilers suggest, Gabi will have a heated confrontation with Philip. They likely fight over GabiChic, the former's company and her brainchild. Since Philip may feel entitled to have a say in the company's running, Gabi will likely push him back to his place.

Other Days of Our Lives plots include Shawn and Steve's drug-stealing project and Belle's romantic moves towards EJ. Continue watching Peacock to get more revelations about EJ's assailant.

