Days of Our Lives recap (April 30, 2025): EJ leaves the hospital as Chanel confronts her pain

In the recent episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on April 30, 2025, EJ DiMera insisted on leaving the hospital, ignoring his doctor’s advice. He believed Johnny needed him and didn’t listen to Susan’s concerns. Johnny, still shaken by recent events, thought about what to do next while Paulina urged him to fight for Chanel.

Chanel felt heartbroken and said her marriage might be over. A tense meeting with Felicity and Cat made her feel worse. Paulina told her not to give up, but Chanel said Johnny’s actions reminded her too much of EJ’s past lies.

Meanwhile, Kayla called Dr. Russell to help Bo, but he was unsure, which ruined her plans. Chad, Gabi, and Leo kept digging into EJ’s shooting. Their search led to a shocking truth about Johnny and a damning video found on EJ’s tablet.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

EJ refuses to rest while Johnny suffers

Still healing from his gunshot, EJ shocked Susan by insisting on leaving the hospital. She begged him to stay, worried about his safety and the shooter still being out there. But EJ wouldn’t listen as he felt Johnny needed him more than ever and cared more about fixing their bond than his injury.

Johnny gets a wake-up call from Paulina and a visit from Susan

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Johnny felt lost after Chanel kicked him out. Paulina showed up and urged him to stop feeling sorry for himself and fight for his marriage. She reminded him not to let EJ’s past define him. Later, Susan visited with love and news that EJ wanted to see him. But Johnny stayed focused on getting Chanel back.

Chanel’s heartbreak spills over

Chanel ran into Felicity and Cat while they celebrated Felicity’s medal. When Felicity mentioned the adoption Chanel once planned, it hit a nerve. Chanel left upset but came back to apologize. She admitted she no longer saw herself as a mom, not after Johnny’s betrayal. When Paulina arrived, Chanel vented, saying Johnny’s actions felt just like EJ’s past manipulation.

Chad and Cat share a light moment amid heavy drama

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Chad and Leo talked about EJ’s shooting. Leo doubted Ava was guilty and urged Chad to keep investigating. Outside, Felicity teased Chad and Cat about getting closer. After she left, they both joked about dating, briefly lightening the mood during a tense day.

Kayla takes a risk for Bo

Kayla called Dr. Russell about an experimental treatment to save Bo. Though the drug hadn’t passed safety tests, she begged him to help. He said no at first, worried about legal issues.

When Kayla accused him of caring more about money, he admitted funding was a problem. Their talk ended when she got word that EJ was trying to leave the hospital. Despite her frustration, she reluctantly agrees to let him go.

Gabi and Leo’s war of words heats up

At home on Days of Our Lives, Gabi looked for investors to rebuild Gabi Chic. Leo showed up for his book, but they ended up fighting over EJ’s shooting. Gabi blamed Ava, while Leo teased that Gabi might be guilty. When he threatened to go public, Gabi warned she’d sue him. She stormed off, leaving her purse behind, so Leo couldn’t resist snooping.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

